Picture yourself as a child in your grandma's kitchen, right before a family feast -- all the glorious clutter, bustle, and the big shiny bowls. Our Grandma's Bowls quilted wall hanging pattern is evocative of such a memory. Made up of variations on the Grandma's Bowls quilt block, the wall hanging will remind you of those days for years to come. To make the wall hanging, download the two-page Grandma's Bowls Quilted Wall Hanging pattern as a PDF and print it out. Be sure to enlarge the quilt blocks at 125%.

To make the Grandma's Bowls Quilted Wall Hanging:

Make 9 blocks: Make 3 blocks with all bowls and 6 blocks with only 1 or 2 bowls. Stitch blocks together in 3 rows of 3 blocks. Add block strips as sashing and blocks border. Finished size is about 35 inches square.

To make the Grandma's Bowls quilt block:

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. All appliqué pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics, then cut out. Dots on bottom bowl: Cut 10 or 11. All other pieces: Cut 1 each. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

Stitch:

Fuse pieces to background square. By hand or machine, appliqué all fused pieces using narrow blanket stitch. Make French knots in stripe of top bowl using 2 strands of embroidery floss (marked by X's on pattern).

To finish the quilt, select the sashing and borders from the Quilt Borders page.

If you like this quilt block, check out the others that are part of the Country Cupboard quilt design. Enjoyed this project? See our other Quilted Kitchen Wall Hanging Patterns.

