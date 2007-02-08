Remember watching your grandmother cook? Maybe she even let you do some of it yourself. Add a reminder of those times to your quilting project with the Grandma's Bowls quilt block. This quilt block is part of the Country Cupboards quilt design. Put your dishes away (for now), and download the Grandma's Bowls quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. Be sure to enlarge the quilt block 125%.

To make the Grandma's Bowls quilt block:

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. All appliqué pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics, then cut out. Dots on bottom bowl: Cut 10 or 11. All other pieces: Cut 1 each. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. You can use very different fabrics for the bowls in the Grandma's Bowls quilt block.

Stitch:

Fuse pieces to background square. By hand or machine, appliqué all fused pieces using narrow blanket stitch. Make French knots in stripe of top bowl using 2 strands of embroidery floss (marked by X's on pattern).

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Or you can use prints in the same color families for a mix-and-match effect.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.