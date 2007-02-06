Bring joy to your favorite girl's life with the Girl's Joy quilt block. Part of the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design, it uses traditional bars and other simple shapes to create a charming block. Download the Girl's Joy quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.
To make the Girl's Joy quilt block:
Cut:
A: Cut 4, and cut 4 from reverse pattern. B: Cut 4. C: Cut 4. D: Cut 4. E: Cut 1. F: Cut 4, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric.
Stitch:
Stitch A to B, then stitch AB to reverse A. Make 4. Stitch C to D, then stitch CD to C. Make 2. Stitch D to E, then stitch DE to D. Stitch CDC to DED, then stitch this piece to CDC (middle square). Stitch F to contrast F; make 4. Stitch ABA to each end of FF; make 2. Stitch FF to either side of middle square. Stitch rows together to complete block.
Like this quilt pattern? Use it to make the Joyful bed quilt pattern.
ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:
Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.
