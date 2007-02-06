" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This simple block works well with all kinds of fabric.

Bring joy to your favorite girl's life with the Girl's Joy quilt block. Part of the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design, it uses traditional bars and other simple shapes to create a charming block. Download the Girl's Joy quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Girl's Joy quilt block:

Cut:

A: Cut 4, and cut 4 from reverse pattern. B: Cut 4. C: Cut 4. D: Cut 4. E: Cut 1. F: Cut 4, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here's one interesting fabric combination.

Stitch:

Stitch A to B, then stitch AB to reverse A. Make 4. Stitch C to D, then stitch CD to C. Make 2. Stitch D to E, then stitch DE to D. Stitch CDC to DED, then stitch this piece to CDC (middle square). Stitch F to contrast F; make 4. Stitch ABA to each end of FF; make 2. Stitch FF to either side of middle square. Stitch rows together to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Bright red adds some drama to this fabric variation.

Like this quilt pattern? Use it to make the Joyful bed quilt pattern. Done with this quilt block? Check out the other designs on the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.