A pair of pretty flowers is the centerpiece of the Garden Queen Iris quilt block. Fun to make, it's just one of the many beautiful quilt blocks you'll find on the Fresh from the Garden quilt design. Download the Garden Queen Iris quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125%.

To make the Garden Queen Iris quilt block:

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. All other pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics. Leaves: Cut 1 each. Upper petals: Cut 2, and cut 2 from reverse pattern. Lower petals: Cut 2, and cut 2 from reverse pattern. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

Stitch:

Place and fuse all pieces. By machine, applique all fused pieces using narrow zigzag stitch. Use same stitch to make flower stalks. (Option: Hand-stitch cording to background for flower stems.) Sew a button to middle of each flower.

Like this quilt pattern? Use it to make the Floral quilted purse pattern.



ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Phyllis Dobbs is the author of Dimensional Quilts and Fun with Flannel. Her designs appear in many books and magazines. She teaches and demonstrates quilt and stitch techniques at local and national levels and has designed a whimsical fabric collection for Hancock Fabrics. Dobbs is a member of the Society of Craft Designers.