The Friendship Circle Quilt Block is from the Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. This unique quilt block boasts graceful curves and soothing shapes. Download the Friendship Circle Quilt Block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.
To make the Friendship Circle Quilt Block:
Cut:
A: Cut 2. B: Cut 2. C: Cut 1.
Stitch:
Stitch A to B; make 2. Stitch AB to C, and stitch BA to other side of C to complete block.
Like this quilt block? Use it to make the Lines of Friendship Quilt Pattern.
Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy
