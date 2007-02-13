" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Friendship Circle Quilt Block is from th

The Friendship Circle Quilt Block is from the Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. This unique quilt block boasts graceful curves and soothing shapes. Download the Friendship Circle Quilt Block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Friendship Circle Quilt Block:

Cut:

A: Cut 2. B: Cut 2. C: Cut 1.

Keeping a consistent color theme with the Friendship Circle Quilt Block results in a beautiful quilt block.

Stitch:

Stitch A to B; make 2. Stitch AB to C, and stitch BA to other side of C to complete block.

Friendship Circle Quilt Block can also feature a consistent theme of pattern.

Like this quilt block? Use it to make the Lines of Friendship Quilt Pattern.

Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy