" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. You'll feel regal carrying around this quilted purse.

The Floral quilted purse pattern will create a handbag fit for a queen -- you! The pattern uses and Garden Queen Iris quilt block, with a finished size that varies according to the bag you choose. Download the two-page Floral quilted purse pattern as a PDF, and print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125% before you get started.

To make the Floral quilted purse pattern:

Make 1 block, and sew to bag. Add diamond star squares border (see Borders page) to each side of bag. Finished size depends on size of bag.

To make the Garden Queen Iris quilt block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Find the Garden Queen Iris quilt block and other beauties on the

Advertisement

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. All other pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics. Leaves: Cut 1 each. Upper petals: Cut 2, and cut 2 from reverse pattern. Lower petals: Cut 2, and cut 2 from reverse pattern. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This traditional color combo is a great choice.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Place and fuse all pieces. By machine, applique all fused pieces using narrow zigzag stitch. Use same stitch to make flower stalks. (Option: Hand-stitch cording to background for flower stems.) Sew a button to middle of each flower.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here's another fabric option.

Like this quilt block? It is part of the Fresh from the Garden quilt design. Love the garden theme? Make a quilt from our Garden and Floral Quilt Patterns.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

There are more Quilted Purse Patterns you can use to accessorize.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Advertisement

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Phyllis Dobbs is the author of Dimensional Quilts and Fun with Flannel. Her designs appear in many books and magazines. She teaches and demonstrates quilt and stitch techniques at local and national levels and has designed a whimsical fabric collection for Hancock Fabrics. Dobbs is a member of the Society of Craft Designers.