" " ©2007 Publications International The Fanfare Quilted Mantel Runner Pattern makes an elegant runner customized to fit your mantel.

The Fanfare Quilted Mantel Runner Pattern makes an elegant, beautiful runner for your mantel. The quilt pattern repeats the Traditional Fan quilt block. You can include as many blocks as necessary to fit your mantel. Download the two-page Fanfare Quilted Mantel Runner Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block to 125%.

To make the Fanfare Quilted Mantel Runner Pattern:

Make number of blocks needed. Place squares on point, and stitch triangles between squares. Size depends on length needed for mantel.

To make the Traditional Fan Quilt Block:

" " ©2007 Publications International The Traditional Fan Quilt Block is from the

Advertisement

Cut:

A: Cut 1. B: Cut 6 (from different fabrics). C: Cut 1.

" " ©2007 Publications International The Traditional Fan Quilt Block lets you play with color and pattern.

Stitch:

Sew B to B. Make 3. Sew BB to BB, then stitch to last BB. Stitch A to inside edge of B's. Stitch C to outside edge of B's.

" " ©2007 Publications International The Traditional Fan Quilt Block can beautifully feature a variety of colors.

Like this pattern? Check out the other Traditional Quilt Patterns. Want to try your hand at another design for the mantel? Look through these Quilted Mantel Runner Quilt Patterns.

Advertisement

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy.