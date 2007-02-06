" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Exotic Wall quilt pattern will make a dramatic statement in your home.

Create an otherworldly look with the Exotic Wall quilt pattern. It uses a repeat of the Judy in Arabia quilt block to make an interesting pattern for your wall. Download the two-page Exotic Wall quilt pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Exotic Wall quilt pattern:

Make 4 blocks and 8 CBC blocks. Cut four 31/2-inch squares and eight 31/2 X 61/2-inch rectangles. Stitch pieces together as shown. Add borders with 4-patch corners. Finished size is about 30 inches square.

To make the Judy in Arabia quilt block:

Cut:

A: Cut 4, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. B: Cut 4. C: Cut 4, and cut 4 from reverse pattern. D: Cut 2, and cut 2 from contrasting fabric.

Stitch:

Stitch A to contrast A; make 4. Stitch long side of C to B, then stitch reverse C to other long side of B. Make 4. Stitch D to contrast D; make 2. Stitch DD to DD to make center square, matching unlike fabrics. Stitch AA to CBC, then stitch AA to other side of CBC. (Main A's are outside corners.) Make 2. Stitch CBC to center square, with C points directed away from center. Stitch CBC to other side of center square, again directing C points away from center square. Stitch rows together to complete block.

To finish the quilt, select your favorite border from the Quilt Borders page. Like this quilt block? It is part of the Stars, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Love the star theme? Make a quilt from our Star Quilt Patterns.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.