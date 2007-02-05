" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Three rows of three quilt blocks creates a unique pattern.

Cupid's Own quilted wall hanging pattern uses three rows of three Cupid's Own quilt blocks to create a darling display. The finished wall hanging measures about 36 inches square. Download the two-page Cupid's Own quilted wall hanging pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125%.

To make Cupid's Own quilted wall hanging pattern:

Make 9 blocks, and stitch them together in 3 rows of 3 blocks. Add a double border (see Quilt Borders page). Finished size is about 36 inches square.

To make Cupid's Own quilt block:

Cupid's Own quilt block

Cut:

A: Cut 8. B: Cut 4 (pieces include area under hearts). C: Cut 4. D: Cut 1. E: Cut 4, and cut 4 from fusible webbing.



Stitch:

Stitch A to B, then stitch AB to A. Make 4. Stitch ABA to C, then stitch ABA to other side of C. Make 2. Stitch C to D, then stitch CD to C. Stitch rows together to form block. Sew fusible side of webbing to right side of heart; make 4. Clip curves, and trim seam allowances. Cut small slit in webbing, and turn. Fuse hearts to block. By hand or machine, appliqué hearts using narrow blanket stitch.



Like this quilt block? It is part of the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.