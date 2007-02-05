" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Cupid's Own quilt block is part of the

Make Cupid's Own quilt block your own by incorporating it in your latest quilting project. It's just one of the many heart-themed blocks you'll find on the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Download Cupid's Own quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block 125%.

To make Cupid's Own quilt block:

Advertisement

Cut:

A: Cut 8. B: Cut 4 (pieces include area under hearts). C: Cut 4. D: Cut 1. E: Cut 4, and cut 4 from fusible webbing.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here's one fabric option for this adorable quilt block.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Stitch A to B, then stitch AB to A. Make 4. Stitch ABA to C, then stitch ABA to other side of C. Make 2. Stitch C to D, then stitch CD to C. Stitch rows together to form block. Sew fusible side of webbing to right side of heart; make 4. Clip curves, and trim seam allowances. Cut small slit in webbing, and turn. Fuse hearts to block. By hand or machine, appliqué hearts using narrow blanket stitch.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here's another great fabric variation.

Like this quilt pattern? Use it to make Cupid's Own quilted wall hanging pattern. Done with this quilt block? Check out the other designs on the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Advertisement

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.