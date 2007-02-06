" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. You'll be crazy in love with this adorable quilt pattern.

The recipient of this Crazy in Love wedding quilt is sure to go crazy over the charming design. It features several variations of the Crazy Patch quilt block and measures about 38 inches square. Download the two-page Crazy in Love wedding quilt pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Crazy in Love wedding quilt pattern:

Make 5 heart blocks, placing hearts on diagonals. Cut triangles to fit spaces to make a large square quilt face. Add patchwork inner and outer borders. Use background material for middle border. Quilt small patchwork hearts where indicated in illustration. Finished size is about 38 inches square.

To make the Crazy Patch quilt block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Use up leftover fabrics on this quilt block.

Advertisement

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. A-I: Cut 1 each from a few different fabrics.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here's one vibrant fabric option.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Stitch A to B, then stitch AB to C. Stitch D to E, then stitch DE to F. Stitch G to H, then stitch GH to I. Stitch rows together to form heart. Cut fusible webbing heart. Stitch fusible side of webbing to right side of heart. Clip curves, and trim seam allowance. Cut a small slit in webbing, and turn heart. Fuse heart in place on background. By hand or machine, appliqué heart using narrow blanket stitch.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here's another clever fabric combo.

To finish the quilt, select your favorite border from the Quilt Borders page. Like this quilt block? It is part of the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Love the wedding theme? Make a quilt from our Wedding Quilt Patterns.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Advertisement

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.