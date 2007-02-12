" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Cozy Cafe Fan Quilted Curtain Pattern makes an elegantly simple curtain.

The Cozy Cafe Fan Quilted Curtain Pattern makes an elegant curtain that will beautify any room in your home. The quilt pattern repeats the Chinese Fan Quilt Block. Download the two-page Cozy Cafe Fan Quilted Curtain Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block to 125%.

To make the Cozy Cafe Fan Quilted Curtain Pattern:

Make the number of blocks needed for width of curtain. Stitch blocks together in a row, and stitch top and bottom fabric to desired length for curtain. Finished size depends on length and width of curtain needed.

To make the the Chinese Fan Quilt Block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Chinese Fan Quilt Block is from the

Advertisement

Cut:

A: Cut 12, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. B: Cut 16.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The focal points of the Chinese Fan Quilt Block are its four fan shapes and graceful curves.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Stitch A to B; make 16. Place all squares on table corresponding to pattern. Stitch squares together in rows, and then stitch rows together to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The versatile Chinese Fan Quilt Block allows for many color and pattern choices.

Done with this pattern? Check out other Quilted Wall Hanging Patterns.

Advertisement

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy.