The Churn Dash Quilt Border Pattern weaves together several shapes and figures to create a stunning border for your quilt. Download the Churn Dash Quilt Border Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt border to 125%.

To make the Churn Dash Quilt Border Pattern:

Follow instructions for center of churn dash block (see page 68), using only pieces A, B, and C. Cut three 11/2-inch-wide strips (seam allowances are added to measurement) from 2 different fabrics; sew strips together with darkest fabric inside. Measure and cut strips; space blocks evenly between strips.

