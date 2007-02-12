" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Chinese Fan Quilt Block is from the

The Chinese Fan Quilt Block is from the Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. This quilt block features graceful curves and lines. Download the Chinese Fan Quilt Block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the The Chinese Fan Quilt Block:

Advertisement

Cut:

A: Cut 12, and cut 4 from contrasting fabric. B: Cut 16.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The focal points of the Chinese Fan Quilt Block are its four fan shapes and graceful curves.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Stitch A to B; make 16. Place all squares on table corresponding to pattern. Stitch squares together in rows, and then stitch rows together to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The versatile Chinese Fan Quilt Block allows for many color and pattern choices.

Like this quilt block? Use it to make the Cozy Cafe Fan Quilted Curtain Pattern.

Advertisement

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy.