" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Chimney Quilted Pot Holder uses the

Practical and pretty, useful and beautiful. A pleasure to behold, but it protects you too. Can't guess what it is? It's the Chimney Quilted pot holder, made from our Chimneys and Cornerstones quilt block. Brighten up your kitchen, or keep one by the fire place. To make the pot holder, download the two-page Chimney Quilted Pot Holder pattern as a PDF and print it out. Be sure to enlarge the quilt block to 125%.

To make the Chimney Quilted Pot Holder:

Advertisement

Make 1 block, and use very thick padding. Add a loop for hanging. Finished size is about 9 inches square.

To make the Chimneys and Cornerstones quilt block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Chimneys and Cornerstones quilt block is part of the

Cut:

A: Cut 1. B: Cut 12. C: Cut 4. D: Cut 4. E: Cut 4. F: Cut 2. G: Cut 2.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Use contrasting fabrics to get a dramatic effect in the Chimneys and Cornerstones quilt block.

Stitch:

Stitch B to C, and stitch B to other side of C. Make 2. Stitch C to A, then stitch C to other side of A. Stitch BCB to CAC, then stitch another BCB to block to form center square. Stitch B to D, then stitch B to other side of D. Make 2. Stitch D to side of center square, and then stitch D to other side of square. Sew a BDB to top and bottom of center square. Stitch B to E, then stitch B to other side of E. Make 2. Stitch E to side of center square, and then stitch E to other side of square. Sew a BEB to top and bottom of square. Stitch an F to top and bottom of square. Stitch a G to each side to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here is another combination of fabrics used in this quilt block.

If you like the Chimneys and Cornerstones quilt block, check out the others that are part of the Country Cupboard quilt design. Enjoyed this project? See our other Quilted Pot Holder Patterns.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.