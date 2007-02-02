" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Cherry Basket quilt block is part of the

The Cherry Basket quilt block is one of the cheerful, charming blocks found in the Country Cupboard quilt design. It will add a fresh touch to any quilting project, whether you use realistic colors or get creative with patterned fabrics. Download the Cherry Basket quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern, and be sure to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Cherry Basket quilt block:

Cut:A: Cut 1. B: Cut 1, and cut 1 from reverse pattern. C: Cut 1. D: Cut 1, and cut 1 from reverse pattern. E: Cut 1 (piece includes area under appliqués). F: Cut 1 (piece includes area under appliqué).

All appliqué pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics before cutting out. Cherry 1: Cut 4. Cherry 2: Cut 2. Leaves: Cut 3 (use front leaf for pattern). Stems: Cut 2. Handle: Cut 1. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

Stitch:Stitch B to C, and stitch reverse B to other side of C. Stitch D to E, and stitch reverse D to other side of E. Stitch BCB to A; stitch DED to top of BCBA. Stitch F to top of DEDBCBA. Place and fuse stems, cherries, leaves, and handle in place. By hand or machine, appliqué all fused pieces using narrow blanket stitch.

If you like this quilt block, you can use it to make the Bounty of B­askets Quilt. Also check out the designs of the other quilt blocks in the Country Cupboard quilt design.

Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.