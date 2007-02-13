" " The Chain (Variation) Quilt Block is from th Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The Chain (Variation) Quilt Block is from the Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. This geometric design of this quilt block offers a variety of options for different looks. Download the Chain (Variation) Quilt Block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Chain (Variation) Quilt Block:

Cut:

A: Cut 8, and cut 8 from contrasting fabric. B: Cut 4, and cut 1 from contrasting fabric.

A solid color foreground is a lovely choice for the Chain (Variation) Quilt Block.

Stitch:

Stitch A to contrast A; make 8. Stitch AA to AA, matching unlike fabrics, to create 4-patch. Make 4. Stitch 4-patch to B, then stitch 4-patch to other side of B. Make 2. Stitch B to contrast B, then stitch B to other side of contrast B. Sew rows together to complete block. (Make sure contrast B's are in 4 corners of square.)

The focal point of the Chain (Variation) Quilt Block is a chain of square shapes.

Like this quilt block? Use it to make the Chained Medley Quilt Pattern. Done with this quilt block? Check out the other Traditional Treasures Quilt Blocks.

