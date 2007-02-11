" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Card Trick Quilted Couch Cozy Pattern makes a delightful cozy you can to fit your own couch.

The Card Trick Quilted Couch Cozy Pattern makes a delightful cozy -- with pockets -- that you can customize to fit your couch. The cozy pattern repeats the Card Trick Quilt Block. Download the two-page Card Trick Quilted Couch Cozy Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block to 125%.

To make the Card Trick Quilted Couch Cozy Pattern:

Advertisement

Make 2 blocks, and add borders to each. Sew blocks to a length of fabric to create pockets on either side. Finished size depends on length of fabric used to fit couch.

To make the Card Trick Quilt Block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Card Trick Quilt Block is from the

Cut:

From 4 contrast fabrics: A: Cut 2. B: Cut 2. From background fabric: A: Cut 4. B: Cut 4.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The focal point of the Card Trick Quilt Block is four interlocking squares.

Stitch:

Place all pieces on table as shown on pattern. Stitch center B's together. Stitch background A to contrast A; make 4. Stitch background B to contrast B; make 4. Stitch AA to corresponding BB; make 4. Stitch contrast A to corresponding AABB; make 4. Stitch pieces together and to center square, matching fabrics, to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The interlocking squares of the Card Trick Quilt Block pop against a solid color background.

Done with this pattern? Check out these other cozy Quilted Pillow Patterns.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy.