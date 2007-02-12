The Cabin Warmth Quilt Pattern makes a cozy quilt that is rich in detail. The quilt pattern repeats the Log Cabin Quilt Block. Download the two-page Cabin Warmth Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block to 125%.
To make the Cabin Warmth Quilt Pattern:
Make 30 blocks, and stitch them together in 6 rows of 5 blocks. Add inner and outer borders. Finished size is about 50 x 59 inches.
To make the Log Cabin Quilt Block:
Cut:
Cut 1 of each number.
Stitch:
Stitch strips together in order; place them as shown on pattern.
Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy.
