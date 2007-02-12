" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Cabin Warmth Quilt Pattern makes a richly detailed quilt.

The Cabin Warmth Quilt Pattern makes a cozy quilt that is rich in detail. The quilt pattern repeats the Log Cabin Quilt Block. Download the two-page Cabin Warmth Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block to 125%.

To make the Cabin Warmth Quilt Pattern:

Make 30 blocks, and stitch them together in 6 rows of 5 blocks. Add inner and outer borders. Finished size is about 50 x 59 inches.

To make the Log Cabin Quilt Block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Log Cabin Quilt Block is from the

Advertisement

Cut:

Cut 1 of each number.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Log Cabin quilt block is great for experimenting with bold colors.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Stitch strips together in order; place them as shown on pattern.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Log Cabin Quilt Block can accommodate a beautiful contrast of pattern and color.

Like this pattern? Check out the other Traditional Quilt Patterns.

Advertisement

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Lucie Sinkler is a versatile designer who specializes in both quilted and knitted projects. Her designs have appeared in national magazines such as Vogue, Christmas Crafts, and Knitting Made Easy.