The Bricks Quilt Border Pattern makes a quilt border with a charming double-border, patchwork look. Download the Bricks Quilt Border Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Bricks Quilt Border Pattern:

Cut fabrics into strips. Cut rectangles (31/2, 41/2, and 51/2 inches long) from fabrics, and sew rectangles into strips. Sew strips together to create a double border to needed lengths. (Seam allowances were added to measurements.)

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Using a variety of fabrics when making the Bricks Quilt Border Pattern results in a charming patchwork effect.

