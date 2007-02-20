" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Braided Quilt Border Pattern is from the

The Braided Quilt Border Pattern makes a beautifully detailed quilt border constructed of rows of overlapping fabric. Download the Braided Quilt Border Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt border to 125%.

To make the Braided Quilt Border Pattern:

Cut strips from light and dark fabrics. Stitch strip 1 to the end of strip 2, creating a 90-degree angle. Stitch strip 3 to strip 2 and its end to strip 1. Stitch 4 to 1 and its end to 3. Continue adding strips to needed lengths. Stitch triangles made with strips to corners. So all corners are symmetrical, stitch a square in middle of sides. Baste along both edges of border before sewing to quilt top and binding.

Use this border on your favorite quilt pattern from the Quilt Patterns page. Like this quilt border? Check out the other Quilt Border Patterns.

