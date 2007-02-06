" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This charming quilt block uses contrasting fabrics to achieve [b]its unique look.

The Borrow and Return quilt block uses contrasting fabrics and a reverse pattern to create a unique and beautiful design. Simple and fun to make, the block is part of the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design. Download the Borrow and Return quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Borrow and Return quilt block:

Advertisement

Cut:

A: Cut 1, and cut 1 from contrasting fabric. (Pieces include area under hearts.) B: Cut 2, and cut 2 from reverse pattern and contrasting fabric.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Pretty, bright prints are great fabric options.

Advertisement

Stitch:

Stitch A to contrast A together along long sides to create a square. Stitch B and reverse B together. Make 2. On fusible webbing, trace hearts and cut out. With fusible side of webbing to right side of fabric, stitch together. Clip curves, and trim seam allowances. Cut a small slit in webbing, and turn. Make 2. Place seam of hearts on seam of square and points of hearts in corners; fuse. Heart halves should be on unlike fabrics. By hand or machine, appliqué hearts to squares using narrow blanket stitch.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. These busy prints offer a totally different look.

Like this quilt pattern? Use it to make the Give and Take wedding quilt pattern. Done with this quilt block? Check out the other designs on the Hearts, Bars & Shooting Stars quilt design.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Love the wedding theme? Check out our Wedding Quilt Patterns.

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.

Advertisement

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Mimi Shimp offers quilting classes both nationally and in Las Vegas, where she owns her own quilting business, Quiltime. She is the author of Twelve Days of Christmas, Stolen Moments, The Garden Club, Hearthside Hangings, More Hearthside Hangings, and numerous patterns. Her quilts have been featured in Quilting Today and The Quilter magazines. Shimp also designs and makes quilt samples for quilting fabric manufacturers.