" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Blowing in the Wind Quilt uses the

The Blowing in the Wind Quilt will warm you up in the windiest of weather. The quilt uses the Windblown Puzzle quilt block and has a checkerboard type pattern with a pretty border that echoes the design of the quilt blocks. You can toss this versatile quilt over your bed for extra warmth or cuddle up on the couch with it. To make the quilt, download the two-page Blowing in the Wind Quilt pattern as a PDF and print it out. Then enlarge the pattern at 125%.

To make the Blowing in the Wind Quilt:

Make 13 blocks omitting pieces D and E. Cut 12 fabric squares same size as blocks. Stitch them together as shown. Add an inner border and an outer border using A and B pieces from block. Finished size is about 54 inches square.

To make the Windblown Puzzle quilt block:

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Windblown Puzzle quilt block is from the

Cut:

A: Cut 2, and cut 2 from contrasting fabric. (Can also be 4 different fabrics.) B: Cut 4, cut 4 from contrasting fabric, and cut 4 from second contrasting fabric. C: Cut 4. D: Cut 2. E: Cut 2.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This version of the Windblown Puzzle quilt block uses intense colors.

Stitch:

Stitch A to contrast A; make 2. Stitch AA to AA to make a 4-patch, matching unlike fabrics. Stitch B to contrast B; make 4. Stitch BB to second contrast B, then stitch to C. Make 4. Stitch BBBC pieces to sides of 4-patch. Stitch a D to top and bottom of square. Stitch an E to each side to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This version of the quilt block uses a more muted background.

If you like the Windblown Puzzle quilt block, check out the other quilt blocks in the Country Cupboard quilt design. Enjoyed this project? See our Traditional Quilt Patterns.

