The Blocks and Bars Quilt Border Pattern is a simple, versatile quilt border that can work beautifullly with a variety of quilt designs. Download the Blocks and Bars Quilt Border Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Blocks and Bars Quilt Border Pattern:

Sew A to contrasting A. Sew B blocks to either side of AA's, repeating to make border strips to needed lengths. Adjust length of A's to fit quilt.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Blocks and Bars Quilt Border Pattern is complemented by contrasting fabrics.

