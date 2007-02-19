" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Block Leaf Quilt Border Pattern is from the

The Block Leaf Quilt Border Pattern makes a lovely, nature-inspired border for your quilt. Download the Block Leaf Quilt Border Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern.

To make the Block Leaf Quilt Border Pattern:

Advertisement

Sew an A to both sides of B to create block. Sew blocks together to needed lengths, alternating leaf angles to create pattern.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Block Leaf Quilt Border Pattern looks lovely with a patterned background.

Use this border on your favorite quilt pattern from the Quilt Patterns page. Like this quilt border? Check out the other Quilt Border Patterns.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Find a quilt you love on our Quilt Designs page.

Flip through our Quilt Blocks to find one for your next quilting project.

Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.