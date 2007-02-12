" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Basket Quilt Block is from the

The Basket Quilt Block is from the Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. The focal point of this quilt block is a delightfully dainty basket. Download the Basket Quilt Block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

To make the Basket Quilt Block:

Advertisement

Cut:

A: Cut 10, and cut 10 from contrasting fabric. B: Cut 9, and cut 1 from contrasting fabric. C: Cut 1, and cut 1 from contrasting fabric.

(Variation: For basket different from handle, cut 1 C and 2 A's from a second contrast fabric.)

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Basket Quilt Block looks great with a variety of colors and patterns.

Stitch:

Stitch A to contrast A; make 10. Stitch 4 AA squares together in a sawtooth pattern; make 2. To one AA row, stitch B to 1 end and stitch contrast B to other end. Stitch AA to 3 B's in a row, matching unlike fabrics with AA square. Stitch B to AA square, matching like fabrics, then stitch 4 B's to other side of AA. Stitch C to contrast C on long edge. Stitch rows around center square as shown in pattern to complete block.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The basket in the center of the Basket Quilt Block pops against a solid background.