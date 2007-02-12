The Basket Quilt Block is from the Traditional Treasures Quilt Design. The focal point of this quilt block is a delightfully dainty basket. Download the Basket Quilt Block as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.
To make the Basket Quilt Block:
Cut:
A: Cut 10, and cut 10 from contrasting fabric. B: Cut 9, and cut 1 from contrasting fabric. C: Cut 1, and cut 1 from contrasting fabric.
(Variation: For basket different from handle, cut 1 C and 2 A's from a second contrast fabric.)
Stitch:
Stitch A to contrast A; make 10. Stitch 4 AA squares together in a sawtooth pattern; make 2. To one AA row, stitch B to 1 end and stitch contrast B to other end. Stitch AA to 3 B's in a row, matching unlike fabrics with AA square. Stitch B to AA square, matching like fabrics, then stitch 4 B's to other side of AA. Stitch C to contrast C on long edge. Stitch rows around center square as shown in pattern to complete block.
