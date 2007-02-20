" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Bars and Blocks Quilt Border Pattern

The Bars and Blocks Quilt Border Pattern makes a delightful quilt border inspired by a checkerboard. Have fun with contrasting color when making this quilt border. Download the Bars and Blocks Quilt Border Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern. You'll need to enlarge the quilt border to 125%.

To make the Bars and Blocks Quilt Border Pattern:

Cut A's and B's from fabric and contrast fabric. Stitch A to contrast A to A. Stitch contrast B to B to contrast B. Stitch AAA's to BBB's to create needed lengths. For each corner, stitch a 9-patch with B's, using 5 B's and 4 contrast B's.

