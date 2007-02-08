" " quilt design ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Apple Cider quilt block is part of the

Celebrate the freshness of autumn and enjoy harvest time year-round with our Apple Cider quilt block. Use this quilt block in any project with a fall, kitchen, or country theme. Displaying both a big jug of cider and a fresh apple, it's part of the Country Cupboards quilt design. Download the Apple Cider quilt block as a PDF to print out the pattern. Be sure to enlarge the quilt block at 125%.

Quilt Blocks Image Gallery

To make the Apple Cider quilt block:

Cut:

Background: Cut 1. All other pieces: Fuse double-sided webbing to fabrics, and cut 1 each. (Do not add seam allowances to fused pieces.)

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here is one possibility for fabrics to use in the Apple Cider quilt block.

Stitch:

Fuse pieces to background square. Fuse label to bottle and letters to label. By hand or machine, appliqué all fused pieces using narrow blanket stitch.

" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Here's a different combination of prints.

Like this quilt block? You can use it to make the Sipping Cider Quilted Wall Hanging. You can also try your hand at some other Quilted Kitchen Wall Hanging Patterns. Or see the other country quilt blocks that are part of the Country Cupboard quilt design.

ABOUT THE QUILT DESIGNER:

Retta Warehime is the author of Snuggle Up, Patchwork Memories, Quilting Your Just Desserts, Farm House Quilts, and many other titles. She has taught piecing and quilting techniques for 24 years and has been designing and publishing quilt patterns for 18 years through her company, Sew Cherished. Warehime has published more than 200 quilt designs and is currently designing and publishing quilts for fabric company Web sites.