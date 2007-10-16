How to Make a Paper Wreath

Paper Wreath Craft
Paper Wreath Craft

Decorate for any holiday with this pretty Paper Wreath. Yep, the pretty flowers in this paper craft are made from egg cartons! Use pastel-color egg cartons, or paint your own petals.

What You'll Need:

  • Paper egg carton
  • Acrylic paint
  • 7-inch pastel-color paper plate
  • Chenille stem

Tools:

  • Scissors
  • Ruler
  • Paintbrush
  • Pencil
  • Craft glue

Step 1: Cut 8 cups from an egg carton, trimming the edges neatly. In each cup, make 8 snips about 1/2 inch deep and 1/2 inch apart. Gently push down on each snip, causing them to flatten and form petals. Paint each flower the color of your choice; let dry.

Step 2: Draw 7 leaves on the lid of the egg carton; cut out. Paint the leaves green; let dry.

Step 3: Draw a circle around the paper plate 1/2 inch in from the edge. Cut out this circle, poking a hole in the center of the plate and cutting along the line to leave a 1/2-inch-thick ring.

To make the Paper Wreath's frame, cut out the center of the plate.
Step 4: Cut eight 1/2-inch circles from the discarded center of the plate. Glue one into the center of each flower. Let dry.

Step 5: Space the flowers evenly around the paper plate ring, and glue in place. Glue leaves to the ring, tucking them under the flowers (see photo for placement).

Step 6: Cut a chenille stem in half, and bend one half into a loop. Glue the loop to the top back of the wreath to use as a hanger. Let dry.

Hang your wreath in a place you think needs a festive decoration!

