How to Make a Paper Wreath

" " Paper Wreath Craft

Decorate for any holiday with this pretty Paper Wreath. Yep, the pretty flowers in this paper craft are made from egg cartons! Use pastel-color egg cartons, or paint your own petals.

Advertisement

What You'll Need:

Paper egg carton

Acrylic paint

7-inch pastel-color paper plate

Chenille stem

Advertisement

Tools:

Scissors

Ruler

Paintbrush

Pencil

Craft glue

Step 1: Cut 8 cups from an egg carton, trimming the edges neatly. In each cup, make 8 snips about 1/2 inch deep and 1/2 inch apart. Gently push down on each snip, causing them to flatten and form petals. Paint each flower the color of your choice; let dry.

Step 2: Draw 7 leaves on the lid of the egg carton; cut out. Paint the leaves green; let dry.

Step 3: Draw a circle around the paper plate 1/2 inch in from the edge. Cut out this circle, poking a hole in the center of the plate and cutting along the line to leave a 1/2-inch-thick ring.

" " To make the Paper Wreath's frame, cut out the center of the plate.

Step 4: Cut eight 1/2-inch circles from the discarded center of the plate. Glue one into the center of each flower. Let dry.

Step 5: Space the flowers evenly around the paper plate ring, and glue in place. Glue leaves to the ring, tucking them under the flowers (see photo for placement).

Step 6: Cut a chenille stem in half, and bend one half into a loop. Glue the loop to the top back of the wreath to use as a hanger. Let dry.

Hang your wreath in a place you think needs a festive decoration!

Advertisement

Want to find more cool paper crafts? Check out the projects on these pages: