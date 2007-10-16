How to Make a Paper Tray

" " Paper Tray Craft

This colorful paper tray will make Mother's Day (or any day!) extra special.

Advertisement

What You'll Need:

Large box lid (from a file box or similar)

Acrylic paint: assorted colors

Jump rope

Paintbrush

Scissors

Ruler

Note: Adult help needed.

Step 1: Turn the box lid so the edges face up to form a tray, and paint the inside. Let dry.

Step 2: Once the inside is dry, paint the bottom and sides of the tray another color. Let dry. Add polka dots or another design around the outside, and paint flowers on the inside. Let dry.

Step 3: Ask a grown-up to help you use scissors to poke 2 holes in both ends of the tray. The holes should be 5 to 6 inches apart.

Step 4: Cut an 8- or 9-inch section from each end of the jump rope. Thread one section through the holes on each side of the box, with the rope's plastic handle between the holes and on the outside of the box. Knot the ends of the rope on the inside of the box to secure the handle.

" " Thread the jump rope through the sides of the Paper Tray to make handles.

Now use the tray to bring a treat to someone special!

Advertisement

Want to find more cool paper crafts? Check out these great paper projects: