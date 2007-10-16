How to Make Paper Snowflakes

" " Create a winter wonderland with snowflake crafts like these!

What better way to have kids prepare for winter than by making paper snowflake crafts? Real snowflakes won't even be necessary to make a winter wonderland.

Creating paper snowflakes is a fun and festive project for kids of all ages. Use our step-by-step instructions to create wintry landscapes.

Advertisement

Paper Snowflakes

No two paper snowflakes will be alike when they're made by hand.

Snowstorm Art

Add some rice to a child's drawing and create a mystifying snowscape.

Read our next section to find out how to enjoy a winter wonderland without freezing solid.

For more fun activities and paper crafts, check out: