How to Make Paper Snowflakes

Create a winter wonderland with snowflake crafts like these!
Create a winter wonderland with snowflake crafts like these!

What better way to have kids prepare for winter than by making paper snowflake crafts? Real snowflakes won't even be necessary to make a winter wonderland.

Creating paper snowflakes is a fun and festive project for kids of all ages. Use our step-by-step instructions to create wintry landscapes.

Advertisement

Paper Snowflakes

No two paper snowflakes will be alike when they're made by hand.

Snowstorm Art

Add some rice to a child's drawing and create a mystifying snowscape.

Read our next section to find out how to enjoy a winter wonderland without freezing solid.

For more fun activities and paper crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Paper Snowflakes

Choose from these paper snowflake patterns, or create new ones!
Choose from these paper snowflake patterns, or create new ones!

These paper snowflakes are a decorative paper craft kids will love making. Hang them in the window or from a mobile and watch them float in the air.

What You'll Need:

  • White paper
  • Compass
  • Pencil
  • Blunt scissors

Step 1: Use a compass to draw a 4-inch circle on a piece of paper. Cut out the circle to make a snowflake.

Advertisement

Step 2: To make a 4-point snowflake, fold the circle in half. Then fold it in half again. If you want to make an 8-point snowflake, fold it in half yet again. To make a 6-point snowflake, fold the paper circle in half, then in thirds, and then in half again.

Step 3: Now use the scissors to snip little bits from the paper. Cut into both sides, the top, and the point. Open the piece of paper to see your snowflake.

To add different designs to your snowflake, make more cuts with special tools such as a hole punch or pinking shears.

Try using special paper for your snowflakes, too. Make snowflakes with colored foils, magazine pictures, tissue paper, or wrapping paper.

Go from one paper snowflake to a whole winter scene. Learn how to make snowstorm art in the next section.

For more fun activities and paper crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Snowstorm Art

Sprinkle rice on a winter scene to create snowstorm art.
Sprinkle rice on a winter scene to create snowstorm art.

Snowstorm art is a dazzling paper craft, and kids won't need freezing temperatures to make it -- just a few simple supplies and a good imagination!

What You'll Need:

  • Dark construction paper (black is best)
  • Markers or crayons
  • Liquid starch or glue
  • Paintbrush or cotton swabs
  • Uncooked rice

Step 1: Draw a winter scene on the construction paper. If your child likes sledding or building snow creatures, encourage her to draw that. A pretty cabin in the woods with smoke curling out of the chimney would also make a pretty picture. Kids can create whatever scene they'd like.

Advertisement

Step 2: When your child is done drawing and coloring his picture, have him brush a generous amount of starch or glue over the picture on the construction paper.

Step 3: Sprinkle the rice over the glue on the paper. Shake off the excess rice and discard. (Don't put the rice back in the package, as you probably won't want starched or glued rice for dinner.)

For more fun activities and paper crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...