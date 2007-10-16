How to Make Paper Snowflakes

What better way to have kids prepare for winter than by making paper snowflake crafts? Real snowflakes won't even be necessary to make a winter wonderland.
Creating paper snowflakes is a fun and festive project for kids of all ages. Use our step-by-step instructions to create wintry landscapes.
Advertisement
No two paper snowflakes will be alike when they're made by hand.
Add some rice to a child's drawing and create a mystifying snowscape.
Read our next section to find out how to enjoy a winter wonderland without freezing solid.
For more fun activities and paper crafts, check out:
Advertisement