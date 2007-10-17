How to Make Paper Party Favors

" " Paper Party Favors paper craft

These paper party favors for kids are so pretty, your friends might not even want to open them! Create festive paper party poppers by following the instructions below.

What You'll Need:

Toilet paper tube

White paper

Printed tissue paper

Curling ribbon

Small treats: candy, jewelry, toys

Tools:

Glue

Scissors

Note: Adult help needed.

Step 1: Wrap the tube with white paper, and glue it in place. Trim off any extra paper.Step 2: Carefully wrap the tube with tissue paper, trimming the tissue so it only wraps around one time. Leave about 3 inches extra on each end. Tie the tissue together on one end with long pieces of curling ribbon. Ask a grown-up to help you curl each strand of ribbon using a scissor blade.Step 3: Fill the tube with small treats, and tie the tissue together at the other end. Curl the ribbon.Now let the festivities begin!

