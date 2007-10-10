How to Make Paper Lanterns

Paper lanterns for kids brighten the night with a magical glow. Whether they remind you of staying up late on hot summer nights, Halloween trick-or-treating, or faraway places, paper lanterns are something special.
All that magic is easy and inexpensive to conjure up -- and makes a fun craft activity to do with kids. All it takes is a few supplies, some simple instructions, and a little work.
Follow the links below to learn how you can make your own paper lanterns.
Choose patterned paper to give this paper lantern personality.
Cut paper designs into a bag to make a shining paper lantern.
Keep reading to learn how to turn tissue paper, craft sticks, and a glow-stick into a glowing lantern.
