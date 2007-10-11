How to Make Paper Jewelry Boxes

A special jewelry box separates your treasures into their own spaces.
You don't need to spend a lot of money on designer jewelry boxes when you can make your own paper jewelry boxes for kids. You'll be amazed at how easy it is to make paper jewelry boxes.

Finding and designing a place for all your valuables won't crimp your budget and it won't take a long time. The crafts we've included use an empty egg carton or a used matchbox. Either one you choose will be the perfect paper jewelry box for all your precious items.

Follow the links below to learn how to make your own paper jewelry boxes.

Matchbox Drawers

This compact jewelry box will be sure to strike a match with your organizational needs.

Special Jewelry Box

Turn a simple egg carton into a jewelry box to hold all of your valuables.

Keep reading to learn how to create a jewelry box with matchbox drawers.

Matchbox Drawers

Matchbox drawers have perfect compartments for all your valuables.
These little matchbox drawers are the ideal hiding places for all sorts of treasures, from jewelry to secret messages.

What You'll Need:

4 empty matchboxes

2 pieces of mat board, 3-1/2 inches square

1 sheet of fuchsia tissue paper

4 brads

4 jump rings, 4mm

4 jump rings, 6mm

4 small gold star charms

1 sheet each pink, red, and purple cardstock

4 red wooden macrame beads, 1 inch diameter

White craft glue

Tape

Thick tacky glue

Toothpick

Awl

Pliers

Small star punch

How to Make Matchbox Drawers:

Step 1: Spread glue on one side and around the edges of one mat board. Crumple up the tissue paper, flatten it out, and then tear two pieces big enough to cover the mat board with a little to fold over the edges. Press one piece onto the glue and fold under the edges. Let dry and repeat for a second layer. Repeat for second mat board.

Step 2: Spread glue on one long side of each matchbox, going over the top and bottom just a little. Tear pieces of tissue paper slightly larger and press in place. Let dry and repeat. Do the same with one end of each drawer of the matchboxes. When the second layer of tissue paper has dried on all pieces of the matchboxes, trim as needed.

Tape the covers of the box, and make sure the covered sides face out.
Step 3: Use tape to attach the covers of the boxes to each other in a square, with the covered sides facing out. The outside edges should line up, and there should be a square hole in the middle.

Step 4: Apply tacky glue with the toothpick to the top and bottom of the matchbox square and attach the pieces of mat board, covered sides facing out. Press this "sandwich" under a medium-weight book and let dry. Have an adult poke a hole in the middle of each of the covered ends of the drawers with the awl.

Step 5: Thread a small jump ring onto a large jump ring. Attach a star charm to the small jump ring using the pliers. Make four.

Push the brad through the drawer's holes.
Step 6: Thread a large jump ring onto a brad. Slide brad through the hole in a drawer and fan out the back of the brad. Repeat for other drawers.

Step 7: Use the star punch to make a dozen or so stars out of each color of cardstock. Use the toothpick to put a dot of tacky glue in each place you want a star. Press stars in place.

Step 8: Insert the drawers. Attach the macrame beads to the bottom of the finished box with glue. Let dry.

Keep reading to learn how to make an egg-cellent jewelry box.

Special Jewelry Box

You can turn a simple egg carton into a special jewelry box.
Everyone needs a special place to keep their treasures -- why not show them off in a box as pretty as they are?

What You'll Need:

Paper egg carton

Tissue paper, assorted colors

Glitter paint

Faux gems

Beaded trim

Letter stickers

Scissors

Craft glue

Pie tin

Paintbrush

How to Make a Special Jewelry Box:

Step 1: Cut different colors of tissue paper into one-inch triangles. It's okay to make the triangles different shapes and slightly different sizes.

Step 2: Pour glue into a pie tin, and stir in enough water to make it the thickness of heavy cream. Using a paintbrush, brush this mixture over the top half of the egg carton.

By overlapping the colors, you
One by one, place the tissue paper triangles onto the glue and use your fingers to gently smooth them down. Overlap different colors and shapes, covering the top half of the carton. (Paint more glue over the surface as needed to adhere the tissue paper.)

When the surface is completely covered, brush another layer of glue mixture over the whole thing; let dry 30 to 40 minutes.

Step 3: Paint the bottom half of the egg carton with glitter paint in a color that complements the top. Let dry, then paint the inside.

Step 4: Glue on gems and trim, and apply letter stickers to personalize the top of the jewelry box.

ABOUT THE CRAFT DESIGNERS

Matchbox Drawers by Sharon Broutzas, Rice Freeman-Zachery, Connie Matricardi, Susan Milord, Lynette Schuepbach, Kim Solga, Florence Temko

