How to Make Paper Desk Organizers

Paper desk organizers will help keep your desk tidy.
Paper desk organizers will help keep your desk tidy.
Taming a cluttered desk is so simple to do once you learn how to make paper desk organizers for kids. Whether you prefer a horizontal organizer to store all your materials or one that's vertical for your belongings, there is a design here for you.

After you make your first paper desk organizer, you'll see how easy they are to make. And since the items you need to make the organizers are readily available, you'll have plenty of finished organizers to hand out to friends or family.

Follow the links below to learn how to make your own paper desk organizer:

Dandy Desk Organizer

Find a place for all your pencils, paper clips, or whatever else you need to get your work done.

Desktop Organizer

Keep your workspace clear of clutter with this vertical organizer.

Desk Set Organizer

With a few household items you can make a set to organize your entire desk.

Keep reading to learn how to turn a cereal box into a desktop helper.

For more creative kids crafts, check out:

Dandy Desk Organizer

Everyone will be envious of your dandy desk organizer -- if you like, you can even make one for your friends and family.

What You'll Need:

  • Cereal box
  • Construction paper
  • Transparent and colored tape or glue
  • Assorted cardboard food containers (orange juice cans, small cereal boxes, etc.)
  • Scissors
  • Stickers
  • Markers or crayons
  • Other craft supplies

How to Make a Dandy Desk Organizer:

Use tape or glue to cover a large cereal box with colored paper. Arrange the assorted food containers on the cereal box, and carefully trace the outlines. Cut out each shape so the containers will fit into the cereal box.

Cover the containers with colored paper, insert them in the cereal box, and glue or tape them in place.

Decorate everything; you can use stickers, markers, crayons, and construction paper cutouts -- anything you'd like. Or, if you want to give your organizer as a gift, use whatever you think your friend or family member would like.

Now that you learned how to make a horizontal organizer, keep reading to learn how to create a vertical desk organizer.

For more creative kids crafts, check out:

Desktop Organizer

A sleek and snazzy desktop organizer keeps your workspace nice and neat. There's a place for pencils, a ruler, scissors, and even paper clips.

What You'll Need:

  • Wrapping paper tube
  • Acrylic paint: assorted colors, including white and black
  • Shoe box lid
  • Star stickers
  • Ruler
  • Pencil
  • Craft knife
  • Paintbrushes (medium and small)
  • Low-temperature glue gun and glue sticks

How to Make a Desktop Organizer:

Step 1: Using a ruler and pencil, divide the tube into the following lengths: 7 inches, 5 3/4 inches, 5 1/2 inches. Ask a grown-up to cut the tube on these lines. Draw an angle at the top of each section, and ask the adult to cut along these lines as well.

Step 2: Paint each tube a different color. Once the outsides have dried, paint the insides, too. Let dry.

Step 3: Use a small brush to paint a white stripe around the top edge of each tube. Paint the groove that spirals around the tubes white as well.

Step 4: Paint the outside of the box lid and inside the rim black. Paint the inside of the lid another color. Let dry.

Step 5: Working with an adult, hot-glue the tubes together with all of the angled tops facing the same direction. Let dry, and then hot-glue the bottoms of the tubes to a corner of the lid. Decorate the desk organizer with stickers.

Go to the next page to learn how to make an entire desk set.

For more creative kids crafts, check out:

Desk Set Organizer

With a little imagination, you can recycle ordinary boxes and cans into a matching desk set organizer.

What You'll Need:

  • Empty cereal box
  • Fabric pieces (in colors to match your room)
  • Scissors
  • Craft glue
  • Old paintbrush
  • Clean orange juice can
  • Cigar box or small shoe box

To make an "in" box for your desk:

Step 1: Have an adult cut an 8-1/2×11-inch piece out of one side of an empty cereal box.

Step 2: Have an adult cut a piece of fabric to fit the outside of the cereal box.

Step 3: Mix equal parts of water and glue. Coat the wrong side of the fabric with the diluted glue, and press it down on the cereal box.

To make a pencil holder:

Step 1: Make the orange juice can into a pencil holder. Have an adult cut a piece of fabric to fit around the can.

Step 2: Coat the fabric with diluted glue, and place it around the can.

To make an organizer box:

Step 1: The cigar box can hold paper clips, rubber bands, and scissors. Cut a piece of fabric to fit the outside of the cigar box.

Step 2: Coat the fabric with glue, and press it down on the box.

For more creative kids crafts, check out:

