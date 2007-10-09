How to Make Paper Card Holders

" " Organize your baseball cards with this trading card holder.

If you've got an old box sitting around, don't throw it away! You may be able to recycle it into something new and cool: a paper card holder for kids. It's a simple project that leaves plenty of room for individual flair.

With some basic craft supplies, you can create any of these paper card holders. It's a fun way to express your personality -- and maybe organize your stuff while you're at it.

Gingerbread Card Holder

Store your holiday cards in a craft that looks good enough to eat.

Note Card Holder

This adorable card holder has a lot of heart.

Trading Card Holder

You'll never lose track of your trading cards again with this handy holder.

