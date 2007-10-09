How to Make Paper Card Holders

If you've got an old box sitting around, don't throw it away! You may be able to recycle it into something new and cool: a paper card holder for kids. It's a simple project that leaves plenty of room for individual flair.
With some basic craft supplies, you can create any of these paper card holders. It's a fun way to express your personality -- and maybe organize your stuff while you're at it.
Advertisement
Follow the links below to learn how to make your own paper card holders:
Store your holiday cards in a craft that looks good enough to eat.
This adorable card holder has a lot of heart.
You'll never lose track of your trading cards again with this handy holder.
Keep reading to learn about a gingerbread card holder that won't get stale.
For more fun activities and paper crafts, check out:
Advertisement