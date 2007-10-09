How to Make Paper Card Holders

Organize your baseball cards with this trading card holder.
If you've got an old box sitting around, don't throw it away! You may be able to recycle it into something new and cool: a paper card holder for kids. It's a simple project that leaves plenty of room for individual flair.

With some basic craft supplies, you can create any of these paper card holders. It's a fun way to express your personality -- and maybe organize your stuff while you're at it.

Follow the links below to learn how to make your own paper card holders:

Gingerbread Card Holder

Store your holiday cards in a craft that looks good enough to eat.

Note Card Holder

This adorable card holder has a lot of heart.

Trading Card Holder

You'll never lose track of your trading cards again with this handy holder.

Keep reading to learn about a gingerbread card holder that won't get stale.

Gingerbread Card Holder

Make a gingerbread house.
This card holder is a gingerbread house that stays fresh year after year! Use it as a place to store holiday cards or candy.

What You'll Need:

  • Small- to medium-size box
  • Brown craft paper or plain paper bag
  • Brown blow pen
  • Card stock or construction paper: white, other colors as desired
  • Christmas stickers
  • Colored brad
  • Textured glitter snow

Tools:

  • Craft knife
  • Craft glue
  • Scissors

Step 1: Ask a grown-up to use a craft knife to cut a few inches off the long sides of the box and cut the short sides to form a point in the middle.

Step 2: Cover all sides of box with craft paper; glue in place. Add subtle color to the edges of the house with a brown blow pen.

Step 3: Cut rectangles for doors and windows, triangles for Christmas trees, and other shapes as desired from assorted colors of card stock or construction paper. Glue them around the house so all sides are decorated. Add stickers. Cut white paper into a scallop-edged V to fit on the pointed sides of the roof; glue in place. Insert a colored brad in the door to make a doorknob.

Step 4: Squeeze textured glitter snow along the roof, over the windows, along the bottom of the house, and on the trees. Let dry completely.

The next paper card holder is perfect for keepsakes close to your heart.

Note Card Holder

Make a note card holder.
This note card holder is a great way to personalize an adorable box for storing cards and important messages.

What You'll Need:

  • Small box (such as from tissue or cosmetics packaging)
  • Decorative paper
  • Craft foam
  • Adhesive craft foam letters

Tools:

  • Scissors
  • Pencil
  • Ruler
  • Decorative heart border punch
  • Craft glue

Step 1: Gently pull the box apart along the glue lines, ungluing the top, the bottom, and one side only. Lay it flat on your work surface. Cut away the top half of the box on the front and both sides only, leaving the back intact.

Step 2: Place the flattened box on top of a piece of decorative paper, and trace around it lightly with a pencil. Measure and mark a line 1/2 inch above the front and sides, and cut out along this line. Cut another piece of paper to fit inside the tall part of the box, adding 1/2 inch to the top of this piece also. Cut out.

Step 3: Use a border punch to add a pretty design along the front and sides of the paper and along the top of the tall backing.

Step 4: Glue the paper to the box, folding the extra paper around the back. Let dry, then glue the box back together.

Step 5: Draw a heart you like and trace it onto craft foam; cut out. Glue the heart to the front of the box, and personalize the box backing with craft foam letters.

Keep reading to learn how to make a trading card holder that you'll want to hold on to.

Trading Card Holder

Make a trading card holder.
Keep your trading cards handy with this paper trading card holder.

What You'll Need:

  • Empty 24-count crayon box
  • Acrylic paint
  • White masking tape
  • Alphabet stickers
  • Key ring with plastic clip
  • Satin cord, 12 inches
  • 2 baseball-shaped beads

Tools:

  • Paintbrush
  • Ruler
  • Scissors
  • Red fine-point marker
  • Paper punch

Step 1: Paint the box your favorite color or the color of your favorite sports team; let dry.

Step 2: Cut a 6-3/4-inch length of white tape, then cut it in half lengthwise to form two thin strips. Wrap one strip around the box near the top and the other around the bottom. Draw small red dashes through the center of the tape.

Step 3: Use alphabet stickers to spell out your name, the name of your favorite team, or another message on the box.

Step 4: Punch a hole in one side of the box, about 1/4 inch from the top. Open the key ring, and slip it through the hole and the open top of the box. Close the box over the ring.

Step 5: Tie the satin cord onto the ring. Slide a baseball bead onto each end, and tie a knot under each to hold them in place. To help the box remain closed, you can attach Velcro dots to the flap and the inside of the box.

