How to Make Paper Bookmarks

Keep your place with a hearts and flowers bookmark.
The fun of reading doesn't need to stop when the story's over. Making your own paper bookmark for kids is a great way to show off your artistic side and add personality to your next reading experience.

Handmade paper bookmarks make great gifts, too. Your loved ones will remember your fondness for them whenever they relax with a book.

And you'll feel even more accomplished if you make a bookworm reading log to chart your progress and show what you've been reading.

Follow the links below to learn how to make your own paper bookmarks:

Bookworm Buddy Reading Log

Burrow into a good book with this friendly worm.

Hearts and Flowers Bookmark

Mark your place in a loved one's heart with this floral bookmark.

Owl Bookmark

An owl bookmark is a wise reading companion.

Keep reading to learn about a bookworm buddy who's wise to what you read.

Bookworm Buddy Reading Log

Bookworm buddy shares your reading.
This friendly worm stretches to keep track of how many books you've read! Make a bookworm buddy reading log of your own.

What You'll Need:

  • Scissors
  • Construction paper
  • Tape
  • Markers

Step 1: Cut out a 3-foot-long strip of construction paper (you may need to tape shorter pieces of paper together). On another piece of paper, draw and cut out a fun wormy head.

Step 2: Tape the head to the top of the body, and add worm markings along the body. Tape the worm to your wall (after getting your parents' permission).

Step 3: Each time you finish reading a book, make a miniature book report. Write the title and the date you finished the book on the report, and tape it to your bookworm.

Before you know it, your bookworm buddy will have a library on its back. And you'll have a great record of what you've read.

Keep reading to learn how to make a flowery bookmark that makes a great gift.

Hearts and Flowers Bookmark

Mom will love your hearts and flowers bookmark.
Give mom your heart -- and the time to enjoy a good book.

Make this fun and easy hearts and flowers bookmark and promise her you'll keep yourself and your siblings busy for at least 15 minutes a day so she can quietly read and put your creation to use.

What You'll Need:

  • Construction paper
  • Scissors
  • Clear vinyl adhesive paper
  • Colorful cord
  • Paper clip

Step 1: Cut three heart shapes and three flower shapes out of different-colored construction paper. Play with the design of your flowers and hearts. When you are happy with the arrangement, cut two 6-inch squares of the clear adhesive paper.

Step 2: Take the backing off one piece, and lay it sticky side-up on the table. Carefully arrange the hearts and flowers on the sticky side of the paper. Put a 12-inch piece of colorful satin or metallic cord on the bookmark so there is a small loop above the flowers and some of the cord hangs down from the heart and flower arrangement. Weight the hanging end of the cord with a large paper clip.

Step 3: Take the second sheet of contact paper, remove the backing, and cover the other side of your design. Remove the paper clip. Cut away the excess contact paper, leaving behind your design and the bookmark cord.

The next bookmark is a real hoot. Keep reading to find out how simple it is to make.

Owl Bookmark

The owl bookmark clips on to the page.
Whooooo's whooooo? This know-it-all can help you keep track. Make an owl bookmark and enjoy reading with a new animal friend.

What You'll Need:

  • Construction paper
  • Scissors
  • Craft glue
  • Clothespin

Step 1: Cut out a triangle of brown paper for the top of the owl's head and a smaller yellow triangle for the beak. Cut large circles of white paper and smaller circles of black paper for eyes.

Step 2: Glue all the pieces to the large brown triangle, and then glue the brown triangle to the clothespin. Once the glue dries, use your owl to remind you which page ended your last reading adventure, and which page will begin your next.

Step 3: Once you get the hang of making the owl, create other bookmarks using other animals or subjects. It'll be a great way to leave your own personal "mark."

