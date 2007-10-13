How to Make Paper Bookmarks

" " Keep your place with a hearts and flowers bookmark.

The fun of reading doesn't need to stop when the story's over. Making your own paper bookmark for kids is a great way to show off your artistic side and add personality to your next reading experience.

Handmade paper bookmarks make great gifts, too. Your loved ones will remember your fondness for them whenever they relax with a book.

Advertisement

And you'll feel even more accomplished if you make a bookworm reading log to chart your progress and show what you've been reading.

Follow the links below to learn how to make your own paper bookmarks:

Bookworm Buddy Reading Log

Burrow into a good book with this friendly worm.

Hearts and Flowers Bookmark

Mark your place in a loved one's heart with this floral bookmark.

Owl Bookmark

An owl bookmark is a wise reading companion.

Keep reading to learn about a bookworm buddy who's wise to what you read.

For more fun activities and paper crafts, check out: