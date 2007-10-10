How to Make Stationery

Use the One-of-a-Kind Envelope and Greeting Card to send special messages to your friends and relatives.
Use the One-of-a-Kind Envelope and Greeting Card to send special messages to your friends and relatives.

Kids' paper crafts are perfect for a rainy day, or any time you want to have a little together time. These stationery crafts for kids are especially great because they encourage kids to correspond and communicate with friends, relatives, and the world around them.

These kids' stationery crafts are made using simple materials found around the house. Your family might even help save a tree or two by making paper crafts with grocery bags, magazines, brochures, and old maps that otherwise might end up in the trash.

Advertisement

So gather up the paper, scissors, glue sticks, tape, and markers. It's time to learn how to make your very own stationery.

Learn how to make homemade diaries, greeting cards, envelopes, and more on the following pages:

Handmade Leaf and Twig Diary

Create a personalized notebook for your kids to record important events and experiences.

Magazine Page Envelopes

Take pictures from magazines and turn them into pretty wrappers for letters.

Recycled Material Envelopes

Put those piles of old maps, placemats, and brochures to good use.

One-of-a-Kind Envelopes and Greeting Cards

Send a special greeting to your favorite friends and relatives.

Matching Stationery Set

Make your own set of coordinating note cards and envelopes for "thank you" cards and correspondence.

In the next section you'll learn how to make a beautiful handmade diary in which kids can record their daily thoughts.

For more fun paper crafts and kids' crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Handmade Leaf and Twig Diary
  2. Magazine Page Envelopes
  3. Recycled Material Envelopes
  4. One-of-a-Kind Envelopes and Greeting Cards
  5. Matching Stationery Set

Handmade Leaf and Twig Diary

The Handmade Leaf and Twig Diary
The Handmade Leaf and Twig Diary

Your child's private diary is even more personal when she creates it herself in this artistic kids' paper craft. With a handmade paper cover, kids will be so proud of their work they'll have a hard time hiding their journals away from prying eyes!

What You'll Need:

Diary Cover

Advertisement

  • 5x7-inch wooden picture frame
  • 8x10-inch coarse nylon net
  • Large brown paper grocery bag
  • Newspapers
  • 21-inch square of old sheet
  • 20x20-inch piece of flat, smooth, nonporous plastic or similar material
  • Tools: Staple gun, two 1-gallon buckets, large slotted spoon, blender, deep plastic dishpan, kitchen sponge, clothespins, and clothesline

Diary

  • 15-20 pieces of recycled paper, 5x7 inches
  • 4-inch twig
  • 12 inches of twine
  • 1 piece each of heavy gold, orange, and dark red paper, 5 inches square
  • Tools: Pencil, tracing paper, hole punch, scissors, and craft glue

How to Make a Handmade Leaf and Twig Diary:

Step 1: Staple the nylon net across the back of the picture frame, stretching the net tightly (this is best done by an adult). Set aside.

Step 2: Fill a bucket half full of warm water. Tear the grocery bag into 2x2-inch pieces. Drop the pieces into the bucket of water and stir with the slotted spoon. Let soak 1/2 hour.

Step 3: In the blender jar, add the soaked paper to an equal amount of water a little at a time. Don't overload blender and use plenty of water.

Blend on low speed, then medium speed, until paper becomes pulpy. Don't overblend. Fill dishpan halfway with warm water. Pour pulp into pan.

Blend the soaked paper and water until pulpy. Pour the pulp in a dishpan filled halfway with warm water.
Blend the soaked paper and water until pulpy. Pour the pulp in a dishpan filled halfway with warm water.

Step 4: Hold the frame horizontally, net side up. As you lower it into the pan of pulp, tilt it down and scoop under the pulp, moving it away from your body. Tilt it to horizontal under the water and lift up, shaking it slightly.

Do this in one smooth, continuous motion. If the pulp is too lumpy or has holes, dump it back into the pan and start over.

Hold the frame over the pan and let the pulp drain.
Hold the frame over the pan and let the pulp drain.

Step 5: Let the pulp on the frame drain for a moment over the pan. Wet one of the pieces of sheet and smooth it onto the flat plastic, removing any air bubbles. It is important that the sheet be flat and stuck to the surface; if not, the pulp will not come off the netting later.

Turn the frame with the pulp upside down and set it onto the wet sheet. Use the sponge to press out as much water as possible. Do not rub.

Step 6: When most of the water has been removed, lift the frame away from the pulp. The pulp should stick to the sheet. If it does not stick, or if there are holes, dump it back into the pan of pulp and start over.

When most of the water has been pressed out, lift the frame away from the pulp. It should stick to the sheet without any holes.
When most of the water has been pressed out, lift the frame away from the pulp. It should stick to the sheet without any holes.

Step 7: Once the pulp is stuck to the sheet, pin the sheet to the clothesline until the piece of paper on it is dry, then carefully peel away the paper. While the paper dries, make another piece.

Step 8: On a piece of handmade paper, measure 1/2 inch in from a short edge and make a light pencil line. Then measure up from a long edge and make marks at 1-1/2 and 3-1/2 inches.

Punch holes at the marks. Using this sheet as a guide, mark and punch holes in recycled paper and other sheet of handmade paper. Stack all sheets, with the handmade paper on the top and bottom.

Step 9: Thread the twine up through each hole. Lay the twig over the holes and wrap twine around the twig. Then wrap twine around the opposite end of the twig and tie the ends in the middle. Set aside.

Place the twig over the punched holes. Wrap the twine around it and tie the ends at the middle.
Place the twig over the punched holes. Wrap the twine around it and tie the ends at the middle.

Step 10: Draw the leaves and cut them out. Trace an oak leaf on the dark red paper and elm leaves on the gold and orange papers. Cut out. Glue leaves onto front of book. Press under a heavy book and let dry.

Have some old magazines piled up around the house? See how your kids can turn them into pretty mailing envelopes in the next section.

For more fun paper crafts and kids' crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Magazine Page Envelopes

How can a paper craft help save trees? Reuse and recycle the paper you already have! A good way to recycle is to make your own envelopes out of magazine pages.

What You'll Need:

  • Magazine pages
  • Tape
  • Address labels

How to Make Magazine Page Envelopes:

Step 1: Pick a page with a pretty picture on it.

Advertisement

Step 2: Fold 1/3 of the page over, and tape up the sides. Fold the last part of the page down to make the flap.

Step 3: When you put your letter inside, seal the flap with a piece of tape. Use an address label on the front so the postal carrier can read the address!

Got the hang of it? Keep reading to learn how to make envelopes from old maps, brochures, and other papers found around the house.

For more fun paper crafts and kids' crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Recycled Material Envelopes

Position the paper lengthwise and fold up the bottom four inches.
Position the paper lengthwise and fold up the bottom four inches.

Here's a fun kids' paper craft that makes use of all those printed materials that add up around the house.

What You'll Need:

  • Variety of printed materials (such as maps, placemats, brochures, etc.)
  • Scissors
  • Ruler
  • Clear tape

How to Make Recycled Material Envelopes:

Step 1: If the printed document is much larger than an average sheet of paper, cut it down into a rectangle shape (longer on one side, shorter on the other). A sheet of notebook paper (8-1/2x11 inches) is a good size to practice with.

Advertisement

Step 2: Pick which side you want to be on the outside of your envelope. Lay that side face down, and position the paper so that the longer side goes from left to right.

Step 3: Fold up the bottom four inches of the paper and crease well. Then fold the sides over about half an inch, using tape to seal them in place.

Fold the sides over about half an inch and seal them closed with tape.
Fold the sides over about half an inch and seal them closed with tape.

Step 4: After you've written a letter and put it inside, close and seal the remaining flap.

After you put your letter inside, fold down the remaining flap and seal. Address and stamp your envelope and drop it in the mail!
After you put your letter inside, fold down the remaining flap and seal. Address and stamp your envelope and drop it in the mail!

Put the postage, the address you're sending the letter to, and your return address on the other side of the envelope. Use address labels if your envelope is too dark to read easily or is difficult to write on.

Do your kids have a few "thank you" cards to write? Make it fun by creating your own unique greeting cards and envelopes in the next section.

For more fun paper crafts and kids' crafts, check out:

Advertisement

One-of-a-Kind Envelopes and Greeting Cards

One-of-a-Kind Envelope and Greeting Card Paper Craft
One-of-a-Kind Envelope and Greeting Card Paper Craft

Skip a trip to the card shop. In this fun paper craft, you and your kids will make your own one-of-a-kind greeting cards. Your best friends or favorite relatives will be thrilled to receive a unique greeting designed and made by you. Even the envelope is an original!

What You'll Need:

  • Wrapping paper, magazine pages, posters, coloring book pages, maps, or other colorful paper, one 8-1/2x11-inch piece per envelope
  • Colored paper, 8-1/2x11-inch sheet
  • Adhesive mailing labels
  • Tools: Glue stick, pencil, ruler, tracing paper, and scissors

How to Make a One-of-a-Kind Envelope and Greeting Card:Step 1: To make the envelope: Download and print this PDF of the envelope pattern. Use a pencil and tracing paper to trace the envelope pattern. Cut pattern on the solid lines.

Advertisement

Trace the envelope pattern onto your paper and cut it out.
Trace the envelope pattern onto your paper and cut it out.

Step 2: Place the paper pattern on the envelope paper. Trace around pattern with a pencil. Cut out the envelope.Step 3: Carefully fold along the dotted lines. First fold in flaps A and B. Fold up flap C. Apply glue to edges of flap C and glue over flaps A and B. Place mailing label on the front. When ready to mail, glue flap D down.

Fold in the side flaps in first. Then apply glue to the edges of the bottom flap and seal.
Fold in the side flaps in first. Then apply glue to the edges of the bottom flap and seal.

Step 4: To make the greeting card: Fold colored paper in half and then in half again.

Cut out pictures and glue them to the front of the colored paper greeting card.
Cut out pictures and glue them to the front of the colored paper greeting card.

Step 5: Use scissors to cut out small pictures from the extra paper you used for the envelope. Arrange the pictures as you wish and glue them to the front of the card.

Keep reading to learn how you and your kids can create a matching set of note cards and envelopes perfect for all occasions.

For more fun paper crafts and kids' crafts, check out:

Advertisement

Matching Stationery Set

This creative paper craft is a great way to encourage your kids to send out those "thank you" notes after birthday parties or holidays. Of course, coordinating cards and envelopes can be used for any occasion, like just saying "hi" to faraway friends.

What You'll Need:

  • Envelopes
  • Scissors
  • Construction paper
  • Ruled writing paper
  • Craft glue
  • Markers

How to Make a Matching Stationery Set:

To make your own stationery, you can use plain envelopes or make your own.

Advertisement

Step 1: To make the notecards, cut and fold over a piece of construction paper, making sure it will fit inside the envelope.

Step 2: Unfold the construction-paper notecard. Cut a piece of writing paper to fit inside the notecard, and glue it in place. Repeat this procedure to make a set of notecards.

Step 3: Use markers to decorate each notecard. Draw a simple design, such as a series of stripes, curvy lines, or polka dots. Or cut a rippled edge at the bottom of each notecard so a bit of the writing paper shows. This gives the card a lacy look.

Step 4: Draw a matching design on the envelopes, leaving room for the stamp, the address, and your return address.

For more fun paper crafts and kids' crafts, check out:

ABOUT THE CRAFTERS

Handmade Leaf and Twig Diary by contributing designers Sharon Broutzas, Rice Freeman-Zachery, Connie Matricardi, Susan Milord, Lynnette Schuepbach, Kim Solga, and Florence Temko Magazine Page Envelopes by Lisa Lerner and Kersten HamiltonOne-of-a-Kind Envelope and Greeting Card by contributing designers Sharon Broutzas, Rice Freeman-Zachery, Connie Matricardi, Susan Milord, Lynnette Schuepbach, Kim Solga, and Florence Temko

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...