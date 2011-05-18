What's more fun than a paper umbrella? Small ones decorate your table and larger ones can be used for costumes, plays and children's dress-up. Colorful umbrellas make a nice addition to your guests' drinks, and help to identify whose glass is whose. Here's how to make a paper umbrella.

You'll need:

Advertisement

Origami paper or photo paper

Pinking shears or scallop scissors

Regular scissors

Soup can [source: Stewart]

Wooden skewers

Craft glue , pencil, tape

Here's how to make your paper umbrella:

Draw a circle on the back side of the paper, using the soup can as a template. Cut out the circle with the pinking shears or scallop scissors, so the edges of your umbrella will have a design. Mark a slice of the circle, which is about 1/8 of the circumference. Cut out and remove this thin wedge [source: Stewart]. Create a cone by overlapping the edges slightly. Hold the edges in place with glue or tape [source: kodak ]. Allow the glue to dry before proceeding to the next step, for a stronger finished result. Dab white craft glue inside the nose of the cone. Pierce the nose with a wooden skewer from inside the cone. Allow the end of the skewer to poke through the top. Snip off the point sticking out of the umbrella after the glue has dried.

You now have a paper umbrella that you can use as decoration or as a toy. You can make a larger paper umbrella by using a larger sheet of paper and a wooden dowel that is larger and stronger.