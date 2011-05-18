What's more fun than a paper umbrella? Small ones decorate your table and larger ones can be used for costumes, plays and children's dress-up. Colorful umbrellas make a nice addition to your guests' drinks, and help to identify whose glass is whose. Here's how to make a paper umbrella.
You'll need:
Here's how to make your paper umbrella:
- Draw a circle on the back side of the paper, using the soup can as a template.
- Cut out the circle with the pinking shears or scallop scissors, so the edges of your umbrella will have a design.
- Mark a slice of the circle, which is about 1/8 of the circumference. Cut out and remove this thin wedge [source: Stewart].
- Create a cone by overlapping the edges slightly. Hold the edges in place with glue or tape [source: kodak]. Allow the glue to dry before proceeding to the next step, for a stronger finished result.
- Dab white craft glue inside the nose of the cone. Pierce the nose with a wooden skewer from inside the cone. Allow the end of the skewer to poke through the top.
- Snip off the point sticking out of the umbrella after the glue has dried.
You now have a paper umbrella that you can use as decoration or as a toy. You can make a larger paper umbrella by using a larger sheet of paper and a wooden dowel that is larger and stronger.
