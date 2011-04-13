How to Make a Fortune Teller

Forget crystal balls and tarot cards. You can make your own fortune teller with a piece of paper and a marker. Read the steps listed below and learn about how you can make a fun and easy fortune teller.

All you need for this project is a square piece of paper and a marker. It doesn't matter what size piece of paper you use. The bigger the piece of paper, the larger your fortune teller will be and the more room you'll have to write the fortunes [source: Creative Kids at Home].

Here's what to do:

Fold one corner of the paper to the opposite corner. You now have a triangle. Fold in the two opposite corners of the triangle so that they meet. This makes a smaller triangle. Open the piece of paper completely so that you have a square with creases. Fold the four corners of the square into the center of the piece of paper. Make sure the folds are even and along the creases of the paper. You now have a smaller square. Turn the paper over so that the folds are face down on the table. Fold the four corners of the square into the center of the square. Make sure the folds are even along the creases of the paper. You now have a smaller square. Fold the square in half so that the flaps are on the inside. There are two square flaps on each side of the outside. Stick your two thumbs and two pointer fingers into the outer squares and pull the four ends together. This is your fortune teller. Print a color on each of the four outer flaps with your marker. Open the fortune teller and print numbers on each of the eight inner panels. Open the now-numbered panels and write eight fortunes on the inside of the inner panels [source: Enchanted Learning ].

You're now ready to tell your friends their imminent futures.