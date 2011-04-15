How to Make Flowers out of Tissue Paper

You can add a festive feel to any room by adding large, bright, beautiful tissue-paper flowers. They're easy, cheap and fun to make. So the next time that you have a reason to celebrate in your home, forget real flowers. Decorate with paper flowers that you made yourself. Read the steps listed below and learn how you can turn your home into a paper garden.

Things you'll need:

Advertisement

Eight pieces of 20-by-30-inch (51-by-76 centimeter) tissue or crepe paper

One piece of floral wire, 18 inches (46 centimeters) long

Scissors

Here's what to do:

Stack eight pieces of tissue paper on top of one another. Fold the paper back and forth like an accordion, with 1 ½ inch (4 centimeter) wide folds. Make sure that you put deep creases throughout the eight pieces of tissue paper to get a dramatic effect. Fold the center of the wire around the center of the folded tissue paper. Cut the two ends of the folded tissue into rounded or pointed tips. Experiment with different tips to create very different style flowers. Open the sides of the folded tissue like a fan. Pull open the various layers of tissue paper by separating them away from the center. Shape the paper into a round structure [source: Martha Stewart ]. Use the extra wire to attach the tissue paper flower to a lamp post, around a dinner napkin, up on a fence or to the ceiling.

Try using different size and color pieces of paper to create a beautiful and memorable effect at your next celebration. You can also use more or less pieces of tissue paper to give your flowers a different texture [source: Enchanted Learning].