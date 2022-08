How to Make Bubble Letters On Paper

You can trace bubble letters from stencils that are readily available online. Find a stencil you like and print it out. Place a thin piece of paper on top of the printout and trace the letters. You can make stencil bubble letters your own by decorating them in your own unique style. After practicing with stencils , you'll become comfortable drawing the letters on your own [source: Classroom Jr. ].

Another easy way to draw bubble letters is to draw around your print handwriting. Write your message, in pencil, on a piece of paper. Make sure to leave space between the letters. Draw the bubble letters in marker around your regular handwriting. You can either color in the bubble letters with a colored marker or erase the pencil markings [source: Art Graffiti ].

Develop your own style Once you master simple bubble letters, try adding some personality to your new font. You can add hearts over the i's or in the hole of the o's. Or you might want to add stitching to each of the letters, so they look like baseballs. You can draw vines and leaves growing out of the bubble letters. The sky's the limit. Bubble letters allow you to be creative and fun!