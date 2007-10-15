" " A piece of paper transforms as if by magic into a leaping frog. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Origami is the Japanese art of folding paper into objects. It's an ancient art, but not as difficult to learn as it might seem -- with a little practice you can also learn how to fold origami.

Your friends will be amazed as they witness a simple index card transform before their eyes into creatures and objects they never expected. With a little patience and dedication, you'll be surprising even yourself.

Follow the links below to start exploring the world of origami:

Origami Leap Frog

Ribbit! Everybody will be delighted by the origami leap frog you'll learn how to fold here.

Paper Scoring

A technique called "scoring" will help you develop more advanced origami skills. Learn about scoring here.

Go to the next page for the first origami project.

