Pine Cone Crafts for Kids

What kinds of interesting pine cone creatures can you make?
What kinds of interesting pine cone creatures can you make?
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

These pine cone crafts for kids are fun for children who love trees and art crafts. The pine tree, an evergreen, produces the most wonderfully scented pine needles and also drops many of its cones to the ground.

These crafts make the best use of what a pine tree has to offer. So why not get started and see if you have what it takes to make the best possible crafts from the pine tree's gifts in pine cone crafts for kids.

Advertisement

Pine Cone Creatures Craft

Try our pine cone creatures craft and learn to turn a simple, ordinary pine cone into something otherworldly and special.

Pine Needles Pin Cushion Craft

Do you like to sew? Try our pine needles pin cushion craft and create a one-of-a-kind pin cushion.

Jump right in and begin with our pine cone creatures craft on the next page. Keep reading to learn how.

For more fun nature crafts and projects, try:

Advertisement

Pine Cone Creatures Craft

Make all sorts of fun pine cone creatures!
Make all sorts of fun pine cone creatures!
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

What kind of wild, imaginary animals can you make out of pine cones? Try our pine cone creatures craft and find out!

What You'll Need:

  • Pine cone
  • Decorations
  • Craft glue

For each creature, you'll need one large pine cone. You'll also need an assortment of decorations (old buttons, scrap cloth, pipe cleaners, real or plastic flowers.)

Advertisement

Use these decorations to turn the pine cone into an imaginary animal. Pipe cleaners work well for creating legs. When you're done, give your creature a name, and make up a story about it.

Learn about our pine needles pin cushion craft on the next page of pine cone crafts for kids.

For more fun nature crafts and projects, try:

Advertisement

Pine Needles Pin Cushion Craft

Who doesn't love the fresh scent of pine? Pine needles make a good -- and good-smelling -- filling for a pin cushion. Try our pine needles pin cushion craft and smell the difference.

What You'll Need:

  • Pine needles
  • Small cloth bag
  • Needle
  • Thread

Start with a small cloth bag that is sewn shut on three sides. Stuff the bag very full with crushed pine needles. With adult help, use a needle and thread to sew the bag closed.

Advertisement

This makes a lovely gift for people who sew. Or you can use it yourself to keep track of any pins or needles you need for other projects.

For more fun nature crafts and projects, try:

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...