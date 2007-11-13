Flower Crafts for Kids

" " Find out which flowers bloom at night. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

A flower garden can be anything from a half-acre plot to a flower pot. If you are fortunate, you might have a small plot of ground to call your own where you can plant anything you like.

In this article you'll find out how to dry flowers, make your own potpourri, and grow wildflowers. And the flowers you grow can be used for some fun crafts and activities.

Kids' appreciation for flowers and gardens will grow with these fun activities:

Drying Flowers

Preserve your favorite flowers using this easy method of drying flowers.

Flower Bottles

Protect your dried flowers by containing them in decorative bottles.

Invent a Flower

There are some strange flowers in nature. Can you come up with something even more weird?

Potpourri

Create your own mixture of dried flowers and herbs to lend your home a distinct and natural fragrance.

Tame the Wildflowers

Wildflowers are notable for growing unfettered in nature, but you can grow these lovely blooms in your own garden.

Stately Flowers

Each state has its own official state flower. Find out what your state flower is.

Moonlight Blooms

Some unusual flowers bloom only at night. Find out how to grow these beauties.

