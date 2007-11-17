Lifestyle
Crafts
Nature Crafts

Environmental Activities for Kids

By: the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

Keeping our world green doesn't have to be just for adults. These environmental activities for kids give the younger set the chance to help, too. Try a neighborhood recycling campaign with soda pop cans, or let the kids track the pollution problems they see on local streets.

Follow the links below for activities to get kids involved in keeping the environment clean.

Recycling Round-Up

Make soda pop cans your first recycling project.

Pollution Patrol

Keep an eye on pollution problems on your streets.

Kids can recycle, too. Go to the next page to find a neighborhood pop-can recycling program that kids can run.

For more nature and environmental activities for kids, check out:

  • Earth Science Channel
  • Nature Craft Activities for Kids

Recycling Round-Up

Start a recycling round-up in your neighborhood, an excellent way to raise awareness on green issues. You'll also get to know your neighbors, too.

What You'll Need:

  • Large plastic trash bags
  • Large cardboard boxes
  • Magazine pictures
  • Glue

Step 1: Decorate large cardboard boxes, such as fruit or moving boxes, with phrases about recycling or pictures of soda pop cans.

Step 2: Give the boxes to trusted friends and neighbors, and ask them to put their empty soda cans in their boxes.

Step 3: Collect the cans in large plastic garbage bags each week.

Step 4: Check your Yellow Pages to find your local recycling center.

Step 5: Turn in the bags of soda cans for a few cents weekly profit.

Kids can take an active role in fighting pollution. Find out how by going to the next page.

Pollution Patrol

Make kids more aware of pollution problems by having them keep track of how pollution impacts your community. The next time your family jumps in the car and heads downtown, try this environmental activity for kids. Have them bring along journals and track what they see on your drive.

What You'll Need:

  • Notebook
  • Pen or pencil
  • Envelope
  • Stamp

Step 1: Keep track of the environmental details you can see for yourself every time you head for the downtown streets.Take notes about what you see. Is there garbage on your city streets? Where is the garbage (and what kind of trash did you see)? Do cars around you belch out too much smoke and exhaust? Make a note of that, too. Is it easy to breathe the city air? Easy to see down the street? Don't forget to write that down.

Step 2: Turn these details into easy-to-read notes.

Step 3: Mail copies of those notes to your favorite newspaper or the governor's office. Let them know that kids are keeping score, and everyone will win.

ABOUT THE DESIGNERS

Pollution Patrol by Maria Birmingham, Karen E. Bledsoe, and Kelly Milner Halls

