Keeping our world green doesn't have to be just for adults. These environmental activities for kids give the younger set the chance to help, too. Try a neighborhood recycling campaign with soda pop cans, or let the kids track the pollution problems they see on local streets.
Follow the links below for activities to get kids involved in keeping the environment clean.
Advertisement
Make soda pop cans your first recycling project.
Keep an eye on pollution problems on your streets.
Kids can recycle, too. Go to the next page to find a neighborhood pop-can recycling program that kids can run.
For more nature and environmental activities for kids, check out:
- Earth Science Channel
- Nature Craft Activities for Kids
Advertisement