Environmental Activities for Kids

Start a recycling round-up in your neighborhood, an excellent way to raise awareness on green issues. You'll also get to know your neighbors, too.

What You'll Need:

Large plastic trash bags

Large cardboard boxes

Magazine pictures

Glue

Step 1: Decorate large cardboard boxes, such as fruit or moving boxes, with phrases about recycling or pictures of soda pop cans.

Step 2: Give the boxes to trusted friends and neighbors, and ask them to put their empty soda cans in their boxes.

Step 3: Collect the cans in large plastic garbage bags each week.

Step 4: Check your Yellow Pages to find your local recycling center.

Step 5: Turn in the bags of soda cans for a few cents weekly profit.

