Water Color Paint Crafts

Your child will love making the Shoe Box Doll Bed.
Watercolor paint crafts will interest your children and to keep them busy for hours -- especially on a rainy day. But the process of making art crafts is more than just busy work. In each water color paint activity, your children learn new skills.

They learn responsibility for their painting materials and how to clean up after themselves. They learn creative thinking skills as they combine a new idea with another. They learn to control the eye and the hand not only for art's sake but also for necessary school skills. And they increase their attention spans, too.

There are many types of paint. Most of these art crafts use watercolor box paints, an easy, storable, and kid-friendly paint medium.

Make sure your child wears a smock or old shirt to protect clothes while working with paints. But most importantly, enjoy your time together, have fun, and admire the lasting results!

Follow the links below to learn some fantastic watercolor paint crafts that encourage artistic creativity and skill building:

Resist Painting

Create really cool paint effects by mixing masking and watercolor paint media.

Coffee Filter Art

Use a coffee filter as your canvas and watch your watercolors come to life.

Dried Watercolor Flowers

Arrange a beautiful bouquet of real watercolor painted flowers.

Shoe Box Doll Bed

Build and paint a doll's bed fit for a queen.

Keep reading to learn how you and your kids can create a layered resist painting masterpiece.

Resist Painting

Resist painting is an art craft that no kid can resist! You'll use masking paint to block out watercolors and create crisp edges and white spaces.

What You'll Need:

  • Newspaper
  • White art paper
  • Masking paint (available at art supply stores)
  • Watercolor paint
  • Paintbrush

How to Make a Resist Painting:

Step 1: Cover your work surface with newspaper. Draw a picture, such as a candy cane, on a piece of art paper.

To paint in the white part of the candy cane, fill it in using the masking paint. The masking paint covers the areas of your painting that you don't want to fill in with color. Let the paint dry.

Step 2: Paint in the rest of your picture using watercolor paints. Let it dry.

Step 3: Rub off the masking paint with your fingers. If you want to layer the colors in your picture, repeat the masking and painting process.

Another idea is to paint a soccer player against the blurry background of a stadium. Paint in the player using masking paint; then use watercolor paints to color in the bleachers, the fans, and the grass.

When the paint is dry, rub off the masking paint and color in the detail of the player.

Art paper isn't the only canvas you can use with watercolors. Learn how to create coffee filter art in the next section.

Coffee Filter Art

With coffee filter art, an everyday coffee filter becomes your watercolor canvas. Your kids will be amazed to see how the paint comes alive, moving and blending with other colors.

What You'll Need:

  • Newspaper
  • Coffee filters
  • Removable tape
  • Watercolor paints
  • Paintbrush

How to Make Coffee Filter Art:

Step 1: Cover your work surface with newspaper. Use your hands to flatten out a coffee filter. Tape it flat if necessary.

Step 2: Paint a picture on the coffee filter using watercolor paints. Since coffee filters are made of porous paper, the paint spreads and blends with the colors next to it.

Experiment with different abstract designs, then try to make a specific scene. Paint a sun with rainbow rays. Or, since you are working on a round shape, think of painting round pictures such as a sleeping puppy or a baseball mitt.

Try painting on other porous papers, too. You can use colored tissue, paper towels, and cotton fabric to create more "blended" pictures.

Watch your child's watercolor skills continue to bloom. Show them how to create a dried watercolor flower bouquet in the next section.

Dried Watercolor Flowers

Big bouquets of dried watercolor flowers can be used as door decorations or table centerpieces. Tiny bouquets can decorate hats or jewelry.

What You'll Need:

  • Flowers
  • Rubber band
  • String
  • Hanger
  • Watercolor paints
  • Paintbrush
  • Dish detergent
  • Vase or ribbon

How to Make Dried Watercolor Flowers:

Step 1: Help kids gather some flowers from outside. Collect ones that are not quite in full bloom. Gather the stems together and bind them with a rubber band.

Step 2: Thread a piece of string through the rubber band and tie it in a loop. Place the loop over a hanger and hang the bouquet of flowers upside down in the sun.

Bring them in at night so dew doesn't collect on them in the morning. Put them back in the sun the next day. They should be dry in about a week.

Step 3: If the sun has bleached out some of the colors, touch the flowers up with watercolor paints. Add a few drops of dish detergent to the paint water to help the paint stick to the flowers.

Arrange your bouquet in a vase, or tie a ribbon around it and hang it on the door.

How about a special gift for your child's favorite doll? Learn how to build and paint a simple shoebox doll bed in the next section.

Shoe Box Doll Bed

Dolls will get plenty of sleep in the Shoe Box Doll Bed.
Help your kids make a doll's bed fit for a queen -- all you'll need is a shoe box and some paint!

What You'll Need:

  • Shoe box with lid
  • Scissors or craft knife
  • Ruler
  • Newspaper
  • Poster paints
  • Paintbrush
  • Craft glue

How to Make a Shoe Box Doll Bed:

Step 1: Make the base of the bed from the shoe box lid. Turn it upside down, and help kids cut out a section of each side. The corners become the legs of the bed.

Step 2: The bottom piece of the shoe box holds the doll. Help kids cut down the sides to 1 inch.

Step 3: Use the cut-out ends of the box to make the bed's headboard and footboard. Cut them into a fancy design.

Step 4: Cover your work surface with newspaper. Paint each piece with poster paints. Let the paint dry.

Step 5: Glue the bed to the legs. Glue the headboard and footboard to the bed.

Furnish your doll's bed with a pillow, mattress, and bedspread!

