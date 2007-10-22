Water Color Paint Crafts

" " Your child will love making the Shoe Box Doll Bed. none

Watercolor paint crafts will interest your children and to keep them busy for hours -- especially on a rainy day. But the process of making art crafts is more than just busy work. In each water color paint activity, your children learn new skills.

They learn responsibility for their painting materials and how to clean up after themselves. They learn creative thinking skills as they combine a new idea with another. They learn to control the eye and the hand not only for art's sake but also for necessary school skills. And they increase their attention spans, too.

There are many types of paint. Most of these art crafts use watercolor box paints, an easy, storable, and kid-friendly paint medium.

Make sure your child wears a smock or old shirt to protect clothes while working with paints. But most importantly, enjoy your time together, have fun, and admire the lasting results!

Follow the links below to learn some fantastic watercolor paint crafts that encourage artistic creativity and skill building:

Resist Painting

Create really cool paint effects by mixing masking and watercolor paint media.

Coffee Filter Art

Use a coffee filter as your canvas and watch your watercolors come to life.

Dried Watercolor Flowers

Arrange a beautiful bouquet of real watercolor painted flowers.

Shoe Box Doll Bed

Build and paint a doll's bed fit for a queen.

Keep reading to learn how you and your kids can create a layered resist painting masterpiece.

