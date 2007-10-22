Soap Crafts

These delightful little soap craft sculptures can help turn routine hand washing into an amusing game for your kids. As a pretty art craft, they also make thoughtful -- and useful -- gifts for the moms, sisters, and friends on your list.

What You'll Need:

Soap flakes

Medium-size bowl

Spoon

Water

Food coloring

Scented oil (optional)

Waxed paper

How to Make Soap Sculptures:

Step 1: Pour some soap flakes in a medium-size bowl. Gradually stir in water until the mixture reaches a stiff, doughlike consistency.

Step 2: Add a few drops of food coloring to the mixture to make colored soaps. If you want to make scented soaps, add a few drops of scented oil to the mixture.

Step 3: Cover your work surface with waxed paper. Place the dough on the waxed paper, and sculpt it into shapes such as shells, butterflies, or hearts.

Step 4: Let your soaps dry overnight. Place them in a gift box and give them to your friends or family members.

