Photo Crafts and Activities

Point of View Photo project.
Point of View Photo project.
HowStuffWorks

If you're interested in photography, you'll have a blast exploring these great photo crafts and activities for kids.

A picture is worth a thousand words, but when you add creative techniques to photography, there's no telling how much your picture can say. One-of-a-kind frames, interesting camera angles, and drawn portions of your photographs open up new ways to create art with your camera.

Advertisement

Explore all these cool photo craft activities and then dream up your own ideas.

Still Life Photography

Just like still life paintings, a photograph of a carefully set still life can produce striking results.

Point of View Photos

By changing the angle of your camera, you can see your subject in a whole new way.

Half and Half Pictures

Half your photograph gets torn off in this photo craft and you replace the missing part -- with help from your imagination.

Photo Puppet Theater

Make your own photo puppets and then use them as characters in an original script for your puppet theater.

Fantasy Photos

The sky's the limit when you create fantasy environments for ordinary photographs.

Photo Statues

These statues look awfully familiar -- and they stand on their own two feet.

Silly Photos

You can change the way your friends look in pictures with this crazy photo craft activity.

Photo Collage

Combine all your favorite photos into collages and then give a showing of your photography.

Seashell Frame

The perfect compliment to great pictures from the beach or the pool is a pretty seashell frame. Learn how to put a water scene in a Seashell Frame.

With a camera and a few simple art supplies, you can create photo art that is unique and different. Allow your creativity to shine -- and don't forget to say 'cheese.' On the next page, learn how to make a unique still life photograph.

Looking for more fun photo craft activities? Check out these pages for inspiration:

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Still Life Photography
  2. Point of View Photo
  3. Half and Half Picture
  4. Photo Puppet Theater
  5. Fantasy Photos
  6. Photo Statues
  7. Silly Photos
  8. Photo Collage
  9. Seashell Frame

Still Life Photography

The Still Life Photography activity uses light and texture to tell a story. Instead of photographing people or buildings, experiment with making a still life.

A still life is an arrangement of objects that have interesting shapes and textures. Artists often use strong light to make interesting shadows.

Advertisement

Many artists arrange fruits and vases as subjects; you can try a basketball, shoes, hoop, and net or whatever else interests you. Choose your favorite objects and create a still life.

What You'll Need:

  • Camera
  • Black-and-white or color film
  • Interesting objects (for the still life arrangement)

Step 1: Look for some interesting objects and arrange them on a table.

Step 2: Take a picture of your still life arrangement.

Try using different kinds of light such as natural light, spotlight, or colored light when taking your photos. Take pictures from different angles as well.

Go to a museum and look at all the still life paintings on the walls. Can you re-create a still life painting with your camera?

The next photo activity asks you to look at your subjects (even your still life subjects) from a new point of view.

Looking for more fun photo crafts? Check out these pages:

Advertisement

Point of View Photo

The Point of View Photo project.
The Point of View Photo project.
HowStuffWorks

The Point of View Photo activity shows that you can make objects bigger than a building or smaller than a stone -- it all depends on the angle.

Taking pictures from a unique position can change the way you see the subject of your photo.

Advertisement

What You'll Need:

  • Camera
  • Color film

Take pictures from a different angle than usual. For example, photograph your dog from a ladder, your brother from down by his feet, a nature scene from between two branches, or a group of friends from one end of the group.

It's an easy thing to do, and it will give your photos a new twist. Make a study of a series of items by examining them from different angles and from close and far away.

You can take a photograph from an interesting angle and then use half of it for the activity on the next page.

Looking for more fun photo crafts? Check out these pages:

Advertisement

Half and Half Picture

With a Half and Half Picture, half the design is a photograph and half the design is hand-drawn or hand-painted artwork.

This photo craft gets you thinking outside the box. Using part of a photo gives you the guidelines, but the hand-designed portion allows your creativity to take flight.

Advertisement

What You'll Need:

  • Old magazines
  • Blunt scissors
  • Craft glue
  • Drawing paper
  • Pencil, charcoal or colored pencils
  • Removable tape (optional)

Step 1: Look through an old magazine for a picture of a person's face. Make sure it is somewhat symmetrical -- a picture with similar halves.

Step 2: Cut the picture out, then cut it in half down the middle of the face. Glue one half of the picture on a piece of drawing paper; discard the other half.

Step 3: Use a pencil to sketch in the other half of the face. Try to match the facial features. Then color it in with charcoal or colored pencils.Once you've practiced this drawing technique, try sketching some other symmetrical pictures such as a person's body, a penguin, or a house. Then, instead of gluing the magazine picture to the paper, use removable tape to set the cutout half in place. Sketch in the other half of the picture, then remove the original half and sketch in the rest of the picture.Continue to the next page to learn how to put stories with your photographs and act them out in a homemade theater.Looking for more fun photo activities? Check out these pages:

Step 3: Use a pencil to sketch in the other half of the face. Try to match the facial features. Then color it in with charcoal or colored pencils.Once you've practiced this drawing technique, try sketching some other symmetrical pictures such as a person's body, a penguin, or a house. Then, instead of gluing the magazine picture to the paper, use removable tape to set the cutout half in place. Sketch in the other half of the picture, then remove the original half and sketch in the rest of the picture.Continue to the next page to learn how to put stories with your photographs and act them out in a homemade theater.Looking for more fun photo activities? Check out these pages:

Advertisement

Photo Puppet Theater

The Photo Puppet Theater photo craft turns your life story into a play. Make puppets using your baby photos as well as recent photos. Then tell your own story in your very own puppet theater.

What You'll Need:

  • Photographs of yourself
  • Blunt scissors
  • Craft sticks
  • Craft glue
  • Cardboard box
  • Poster paints
  • Paintbrush
  • Fabric (to cover the box opening)

Step 1: Find some pictures of yourself from when you were a baby. Get one of your old school pictures and then find one or two taken the most recently.

Advertisement

Step 2: Ask permission to cut out 'yourselves' and glue a craft stick to the back of each photo.

Step 3: Make a box stage to act out your play. Cut out the bottom of the box. Decorate it with paint to make it look like a room in your house. Add a curtain to your stage. Glue a piece of fabric across the top front edge of the box. Pull it back over the top to raise the curtain.

Step 4: Tell your own story with your stick puppets.

Once you've completed your Photo Puppet Theater, ask a friend to create their own photo puppets. Combine your puppets for a bigger cast of characters and create even more stories for your theater.

You don't have to limit yourself to reality with the photo craft on the next page, so if you're looking for something extraordinary, keep reading.

Looking for more fun photo craft activities? Check out these pages:

Advertisement

Fantasy Photos

The Fantasy Photo project.
The Fantasy Photo project.
HowStuffWorks

These Fantasy Photos tell a fictional story with real pictures. With this photo craft, you'll create adventure in which you play all the parts of the story.

If you've always wanted to take a safari, now's your chance -- you can even be the animals you see on your trip.

Advertisement

What You'll Need:

  • Camera
  • Color film
  • Blunt scissors
  • Craft glue
  • Poster board
  • Markers

Step 1: Plan a setting for your story. Think of a scene where there are lots of people doing different things, such as a circus or a football game.

Step 2: Have a family member or friend take several pictures of you dressed as the different parts of the story. For the circus, pose as a ringmaster, an acrobat, a clown, and even a lion. Dress up in costumes to fit the roles.

Step 3: When the film is developed, cut your pictures out and glue them on a piece of poster board. Draw a circus scene with three rings, a trapeze, balls to juggle, a lion, and more.

Don't be afraid to be silly! If you're setting your Fantasy Photos in a bowling alley, you can even be the bowling ball and bowling pins. Remember, this is your Fantasy Photo, so let your imagination do the work.

Any of the characters in your Fantasy Photos can be used in the photo craft on the next page, too.

Looking for some more cool photo craft activities? Check out these pages for inspiration:

Advertisement

Photo Statues

The Photo Statue photo craft.
The Photo Statue photo craft.
HowStuffWorks

Most statues are made out of wood or stone, but you don't need to go to the hardware store to make Photo Statues. For this photo craft, you just need a photograph and a few simple supplies from the art cupboard.

It's easy to turn your favorite photos into movable statues that you can set up on a dresser or bookshelf -- with Photo Statues, there's no frame required.

Advertisement

What You'll Need:

  • Large color photograph
  • Blunt scissors
  • Pencil
  • Foam core board
  • Craft knife
  • Craft glue

Step 1: Find an enlarged photograph of a friend, family member, or yourself.

Step 2: Carefully cut around the outside edges of the photo's subject.

Step 3: Place the cutout photo on the foam core board and trace around it. With an adult's help, use the craft knife to cut the shape from the foam core board. Leave a straight edge at the bottom.

Step 4: Glue the photo on the board. Trim the edges to even it out.

Step 5: Make a stand with two rectangles of foam core board. Cut a slit in the middle of each board half way through. Cut two slits in the bottom of the photo statue. Insert each rectangle in the slits.

Now your Photo Statues are ready to stand on their own. These statues make a nice addition to any flat surface where pictures are displayed.

And if you think some of these photo statues look pretty silly, you haven't seen anything yet. Go to the next page for a seriously silly photo activity.

Looking for more fun photo activities? Check out these pages:

Advertisement

Silly Photos

The Fantasy Photo craft.
The Fantasy Photo craft.
HowStuffWorks

Create fantastical photos featuring you and your friends -- it's easy with the technique that follows.

­

Advertisement

­This photo craft project lets you be as goofy as you want. You can place some friends upside down, mix around the faces and bodies, cut faces into funny shapes, or put your subjects in silly environments.

What You'll Need:

  • Camera
  • Color film
  • Tape measure
  • Blunt scissors
  • Craft glue
  • Poster board

Step One: Plan a setting for your story. Think of a scene where there are lots of people doing different things, such as a circus or a football game.

Step Two: Have a family member or friend take several pictures of you dressed as the different parts of the story. For the circus, pose as a ringmaster, an acrobat, a clown, and even a lion. Dress up in costumes to fit the roles.

Step Three: When the film is developed, cut your pictures out and glue them on a piece of poster board. Draw a circus scene with three rings, a trapeze, balls to juggle, a lion, and more.

Keep your silly photos -- and your treasured pictures -- in a personalized collage. On the next page, you can discover how.

Looking for more fun photo projects? Check out these pages:

Advertisement

Photo Collage

A Photo Collage tells a story in pictures. You can describe a particular object with a series of photographs and never even say or write a word.

Collages are best when they're full of pictures and images of the same type, but not necessarily the exact same thing. For example, you can do a photo collage of cats and include pictures of Siamese cats, cat food, tigers, and other related images.

Advertisement

What You'll Need:

  • Camera
  • Color film
  • Craft glue
  • Long mat-board (available at art supply stores)

Step 1: Take a series of different photos of the same thing such as several types of dogs or close-ups of a variety of flowers.

Step 2: Glue the photographs in a row on a colorful piece of mat-board. Choose a color that picks up something in your pictures.

You can also take a series of pictures of parts of an object. For instance, take photos of car tires, the trunk of the car, and the car grille. Put them together on the mat-board.

Make several Photo Collages and have a showing of your photography. You can choose to create collages that all follow one theme, or create a 'gallery' of dozens of totally different subjects.

The next photo craft will show you how to make a special frame for a special photo -- this can go in your gallery too.

Looking for more fun photo projects? Check out these pages:

Advertisement

Seashell Frame

To create a Seashell Frame, collect shells along the shore. Put a photo of you playing at the beach inside the frame.

Pick the shells you like the best, but try to find smaller-sized shells that will be able to be glued onto the frame easily. Search for many different colors of seashells, or try to find all white ones -- you can personalize your Seashell Frame any way you choose.

Advertisement

What You'll Need:

  • Seashells
  • Plain wooden picture frame or wooden box (available at craft stores)
  • Craft glue or epoxy

Step 1: Find a variety of small seashells.

Step 2: Glue them on the picture frame. Start in the corners and make the same arrangement in each one. Then glue small shells between the corner decorations.

Step 3: Let the glue set, then put your picture in the frame.

You can also decorate a wooden box with seashells. Just glue the shells on the lid. Give your seashell frame or box as a gift to a friend or family member.

Looking for more fun photo projects? Check out these pages:

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...