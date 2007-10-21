Pasta Crafts

Stimulate your kid's creativity with pasta crafts.
Pasta is not only great for making your favorite Italian cuisine, but making a divine work of art. A pasta craft for kids is a wonderful ingredient to any child's creative side.

No matter the shape, size, or type of pasta, there are as many pasta craft possibilities as there are noodles.

Learn how to make pasta crafts with the step-by-step instructions on the following pages.

Framed Pasta Art

Kids will love to play with their food with this pasta craft.

Pasta Lace Ornaments

No Christmas tree is complete without a string of pasta.

Alphabet Art

Teach your child the ABC's of pasta art.

Macaroni isn't only for cheese. Learn how to create framed pasta art in the next section.

Framed Pasta Art

Place framed pasta art on the refrigerator rather than in it.
This framed pasta craft project gives your child's artwork an appetizing finishing touch. She'll enjoy pretending that she's a professional artist in a real gallery with this art craft.

What You'll Need:

  • Precut colored mat (available at art supply stores; find the size to fit the artwork)
  • Magnetic strips
  • Craft glue
  • Assorted shapes of dry pasta
  • Assorted colors of glitter and sequins

Step 1: Have your child decorate the mat with assorted shapes of pasta, and glitter and sequins. Glue them on the frame in a random design; let the glue dry.

Step 2: Cut 4 pieces of magnetic strips and glue them to the back of the mat. Use this decorated mat to display your child's drawings on the refrigerator. Change the picture as often as you like.

Popcorn isn't the only food you can use to decorate a Christmas tree. Learn how to make a pasta lace ornament in the next section.

Pasta Lace Ornaments

Make great balls of pasta with pasta lace ornaments.
These pasta lace ornaments not only make exquisite Christmas tree decorations, but they also look very pretty hanging in a window. Teach your child how to make this pasta craft.

What You'll Need:

  • Waxed paper
  • Water
  • Food coloring
  • Small bowls
  • Mixing spoon
  • Pasta wheels
  • Elbow macaroni
  • Craft glue
  • Ribbon

Step 1: Cover the work surface with waxed paper. Mix some water and food coloring together in a small bowl. Repeat for other colors.

Step 2: Dip 7 pasta wheels and 6 elbow macaroni pieces in the bowls, alternating colors. Let all pasta pieces dry.

Step 3: Arrange 6 pasta wheels in a circular pattern with 1 pasta wheel in the center. Apply glue to the sides of the pasta wheels and glue them together.

Step 4: Glue the 6 elbow macaroni pieces around the circle of pasta wheels. To make the ornament hanger, bring the ends of a small piece of ribbon together to form a loop. Glue the ends to the back of the ornament.

Spell out your child's masterpiece with alphabet art. On the next page, we'll show you how to create alphabet art.

Alphabet Art

Capitalize on pasta with alphabet art.
Your child will love to spell out the objects in this alphabet art project with pasta letters. This pasta craft opens a new art form for your child.

What You'll Need:

  • Alphabet pasta
  • Craft glue
  • Drawing or construction paper
  • Markers

This art form, known as word graphs, uses words to draw an outline of an object. For example, the words sun and shine form a sun's shape. The word sun is used to outline the round part of the sun, and the word shine is used to outline the sun's rays.

Step 1: Gather letters from alphabet pasta so your child can make a picture with words. If you don't have any alphabet pasta, you can still make a word graph -- just draw the letters.

Step 2: Glue the alphabet pasta to a piece of paper to make the picture. Fill in any missing letters or add more details with markers.

